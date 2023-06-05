Twitter loses it as insult fest ensues between Muichiro and Gyokko in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9

The latest episode of Demon Slayer season 3 is out and it featured plenty of elements that fans absolutely loved. The main focus of the episode was on the fight taking place between Muichiro and Gyokko. The fight has been concluded, with Muichiro emerging victorious in this battle.

He used a move in the Mist Breathing Technique that he himself had mastered, which allowed him to kill the Upper Moon demon swiftly and effectively.

While the fight in itself was quite enjoyable, that certainly wasn’t the highlight of the episode. Fans found the interaction between these characters to be quite hilarious since it involved Muichiro insulting the Upper Moon, while the demon retorted in anger.

Demon Slayer fans took to platforms such as Twitter and Reddit to express their views on this specific aspect of the episode.

Demon Slayer fans react to the hilarious interaction between Muichiro and Gyokko

Gyokko, the Upper Moon 5 demon, is the type of character that takes a great deal of pride in its abilities. Furthermore, this demon creates so-called “artworks” that involve the dead bodies of the victims held together by needles.

Gyokko is a sadistic character who takes pleasure in dismembering humans. The reason why the aforementioned interaction was funny is due to Muichiro’s insults. He insulted Gyokko’s pots, which the latter is extremely proud of. The fact that the vases were not symmetrical bugged Muichiro, and his remarks, in turn, irritated the Upper Moon demon.

It was no surprise to see that fans uploaded a host of images and videos on Twitter, expressing their views on Muichiro's comments regarding his pots. Muichiro rarely speaks, and the fact that the Mist Hashira showcased his sense of humor at a time like this made this interaction all the more hilarious.

♣️ 𝐋𝖚𝖎𝖘 𝐌𝖆𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖘 ♣️ Road to 1K @SeaBreezeNerd Demon Slayer Season 3 - Episode 9 Thoughts:



This episode was great! Muichiro was dominating this fight, anything Gyokko threw at him he easily countered. And the funny part is how much he’s constantly insulting him and his ‘art’. #DemonSlayer Demon Slayer Season 3 - Episode 9 Thoughts:This episode was great! Muichiro was dominating this fight, anything Gyokko threw at him he easily countered. And the funny part is how much he’s constantly insulting him and his ‘art’. #Anime 👺 Demon Slayer Season 3 - Episode 9 Thoughts:This episode was great! Muichiro was dominating this fight, anything Gyokko threw at him he easily countered. And the funny part is how much he’s constantly insulting him and his ‘art’. #Anime #DemonSlayer https://t.co/gbauluwqr0

Similarly, the insults continued when Gyokko decided to reveal his true form in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9. In this form, Gyokko's scales were incredibly tough, and this made him far stronger than he was during the earlier stages of the fight. Much like every shonen antagonist, Gyokko gave the fanbase a lengthy monologue about how powerful he was.

He expected a reaction from Muichiro, who just stood there with no expression on his face. This angered Gyokko once again. Muichiro's expression in this episode of Demon Slayer certainly made fans laugh out loud.

🟣XΞphiroX🟢 @XephiroX_ Muichiro is officially the biggest troll in anime this year! Gyokko was not ready! #DemonSlayer Muichiro is officially the biggest troll in anime this year! Gyokko was not ready! #DemonSlayer https://t.co/Z2MzPfRM7K

There is no doubt that this insult fest in the latest episode of Demon Slayer was entertaining. However, let's not forget the incredible animation that was showcased in the fight.

Fans who had read the manga prior to the release of this episode were eager to see Muichiro's Seventh Form of the Mist Breathing Technique. Obscuring Clouds allowed Muichiro to kill Gyokko in one swift motion, and quite effortlessly as well.

kyouka @shobatodoroki



#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer MUICHIRO TOKITO SINGLE HANDEDLY DEFEATED AN UPPER MOON MUICHIRO TOKITO SINGLE HANDEDLY DEFEATED AN UPPER MOON #鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer https://t.co/jWUksgace2

Esta♠️ @knyesta #鬼滅の刃 Muichiro just solo’d an upper moon by WALKING through him Muichiro just solo’d an upper moon by WALKING through him😭 #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/o5D1PiJDQ0

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 release details

As per the release schedule of the anime series, the upcoming episode will be released on June 11, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. The latest set of episodes will be available on Crunchyroll globally. Additionally, episodes from the Swordsmith Village arc will also be available on Disney+ and Netflix in select regions.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

