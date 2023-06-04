Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 review: A showdown of talents with a satisfying cliffhanger

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 captivated the audience with its action-packed content filled with emotional and thrilling events. This episode was the continuation of the Swordsmith Village Arc's story, which continued to enthrall the audience with its quality of animation and storytelling.

The episode, titled Mist Hashira Muchiro Tokito, particularly gave special attention to Muichiro Tokito's character growth, providing viewers with a glimpse into his past and a more thorough exploration of his motivations and emotions, and surprising the fans with the entry of the most anticipated character of the Demon Slayer, Mitsuri Kanroji.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9: An intense battle comes to a conclusion, as another one reaches its peak

What happened in the previous episode

Previously, in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8, Muichiro Tokito started battling against the upper-moon Gyokko after getting saved by Kotetsu. As Muichiro started to remember his past, his physical prowess shifted to another level as markings appeared on his face.

On the other hand, Hotaru Haganezuka remained determined to perfect Tanjiro’s blade, even after getting severely slashed by Gyokko's attacks. The episode delved into a dramatic showdown by depicting Muichirp’s past and the battle where he perfected his Mist Breathing Technique.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9: The completion of the gripping confrontation between Muichiro and Gyokko

Sumit Rajput



The way muichiro roasted gyokko and slashed him into pieces was incredible.Also 7th form was like a hide and seek game.



The way mitsuri entered and showed us her sword skills was awesome.



#DemonSlayer

The way muichiro roasted gyokko and slashed him into pieces was incredible.Also 7th form was like a hide and seek game.

The way mitsuri entered and showed us her sword skills was awesome.

Episode 9 kicked off with Muichiro mocking Gyokko with words, which ticked off Gyokko and made him go berserk. But with Muichiro Tokito’s perfected Mist Breathing Techniques, none of Gyokko's attacks worked. This drove the latter to change into a new form, but the former remained unfazed and mocked Gyokko by saying that strong attacks are meaningless if they don’t hit.

This made Gyokko mad, who attacked Muichiro, however, none of the attacks made an impact on the latter. Rather, Muichiro’s fast-paced attack cost Gyokko his neck, which made him vanish. Thus, the intense battle came to a conclusion.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9: Muichiro gets his resolve fixed by his memories

Anime Feels

As the battle unfolded, viewers got the chance to take a deep dive into Muichiro’s past; his memory made him fix his resolve step by step. After Muichiro defeated Gyokko, he learned that Kotetsu was alive. He was apparently saved by the hilt Tanjiro gave him to put in Tanjiro’s blade, which actually belonged to the late Rengoku Kyojuro.

This made Muichiro remember Rengoku, and he also got a glimpse of his father, mother, and brother Yuichiro, who had previously assured him that trusting others would turn out to be a good thing.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9: Tanjiro's struggle against Zohakuten and the surprising entry of Mitsuri

As the battle between Muichiro and Gyokko concluded, the scene took viewers back to another unfinished battle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya were facing Hangtegu’s new form, Zohakuten. Tanjiro struggled miserably as he got closer to fighting Zohakuten's wooden dragon heads, and at one point the wooden dragon appeared to be about to eat him.

At that point, the most anticipated character of Demon Slayer season 3, Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, made her entry and rescued Tanjiro from Zohakuten’s wooden dragon heads. The episode ended with a cliffhanger where Mitsuri marches toward Zohakuten and attacks relentlessly to get closer to him.

Final thoughts on Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9

man idk

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 was quite captivating as it contained good storytelling, fierce battles packed with action, and emotional engagements. The animation of the fighting scene between Muichiro and Gyokko was beautifully executed and choreographed to make it more engaging. Also, the voice actors did a good job, which added depth to their respective characters and enhanced the emotional impact.

Other than that, the storytelling of Muichiro’s past in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9 was perfect, which will better enable the audiences to connect themselves with their beloved characters. It completes the story of Muichiro Tokito's journey towards being a Mist Hashira and how he is capable of this position.

Furthermore, transitions between various scenes were smooth. The CGI for Zohakuten’s wooden dragon was well executed. The surprising part of the episode was the entry of Mitsuri Kanroji. Fans had been expecting more screen time for this character since the beginning of Demon Slayer season 3. Mitsuri's entrance at the end gave the audience a satisfying cliffhanger, as they knew that their beloved character would be more focused in the upcoming episodes.

The next episode is titled Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, and fans are already anticipating this upcoming episode.

