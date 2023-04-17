How does Kotetsu from Demon Slayer look without the mask? Explained

Demon Slayer is a popular anime and manga series that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. With its engaging storyline, unique characters, and stunning visuals, it's no wonder the series continues to generate excitement and curiosity. One character, in particular, Kotetsu, a young villager from the Swordsmith Village, has garnered significant attention since Demon Slayer season 3 aired on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Kotetsu is a supporting character whose face is always concealed by a Hyottoko mask, leaving fans to wonder what he would look like without it. The wait is finally over, as the extra panel for Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2, which was released, reveals Kotetsu's true appearance. It is said to bear a resemblance to the mask itself. His face was also revealed in the manga’s extras.

Kotetsu's Unmasked Face in Demon Slayer: A striking resemblance

Kotetsu is a kind and energetic child who is passionate about his job of maintaining the battle doll Yoriichi Type Zero, a creation of his ancestors. However, he struggles with the fact that he has not yet mastered the repairs, which causes him a lot of grief and fear. After meeting Tanjiro Kamado, Kotetsu realizes that he cannot give up. Known for his frank and brutal demeanor, Kotetsu means well and always tries his hardest to help those around him.

The revelation of Kotetsu's unmasked face in the extra panel of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2, has generated a lot of buzz among fans. This highly anticipated moment sheds light on the face of the young villager who has been diligently working to maintain the battle doll Yoriichi Type Zero. What the fans discovered upon seeing Kotetsu's true face was quite surprising.

In an unexpected twist, it turns out that Kotetsu's actual face bears a striking resemblance to his Hyottoko mask. The similarities between his face and the mask are so uncanny that people have said he doesn't really need to wear it. The revelation in Season 3 episode 2 of the series has undoubtedly added an interesting layer to Kotetsu's character, as fans now have a clearer picture of the young villager from Swordsmith Village.

Final thoughts

Kotetsu's unmasked face reveal in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 has surprised fans with a striking resemblance between his face and the Hyottoko mask, which has also piqued the curiosity of fans, who now have a better understanding of the young villager's character.

This revelation also adds depth to the relationship between Kotetsu and the battle doll Yoriichi Type Zero, as it demonstrates the strong connection between him and his ancestors.

Demon Slayer continues to captivate audiences with its engaging story and complex characters. The unmasking of Kotetsu is just one example of how the series keeps fans enthralled as it unveils unexpected twists and turns that add new dimensions to the story.

As the series progresses, there is no doubt that viewers will be able to learn more about the characters, delving deeper into the world of Demon Slayer and uncovering more secrets along the way. The series is one of the most anticipated of the year. With the release of the second episode, fans are now eagerly anticipating the surprise that the next episode will bring.

