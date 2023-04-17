Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 is set to be released on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. Demon Slayer season 3, Swordsmith Village, has already garnered a lot of attention from fans around the world. The anticipation for Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 is growing among fans after the interesting conclusion of episode 2.

The series is one of the most anticipated of the year. This season has promised an exciting and action-packed continuation of the series. As the anime delves more into the story of Tanjiro's adventure in Swordsmith village, the excitement and suspense among fans also increases.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3: Gyokko and Hantengu will make their entry to Swordsmith village

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to air on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan. The episode will officially air on Crunchyroll. It will also stream globally through Disney Plus and other digital streaming platforms in dubbed and subbed versions.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 11:45 pm

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3?

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Season 3 Episode-2 now streaming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode-2 now streaming https://t.co/bncy18Ogaj

In the upcoming Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3, viewers can expect Tanjiro and Kotetsu to uncover a hidden Sengoku-era sword. However, their excitement will quickly turn to disappointment when they realize the sword is rusted. Hotaru Haganezuka, a swordsmith, will make a surprise appearance and offer to restore the blade for Tanjiro, revealing that he has been training to improve his forging skills to create a stronger sword for the young Demon Slayer.

Meanwhile, in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3, the danger in the background will continue to grow as the two Upper Rank demons, Gyokko and Hantengu, make their presence known. Gyokko will be seen killing a swordsmith, while Hantengu expresses the urgency of accomplishing their mission. This new threat will undoubtedly lead to heightened tension and anticipation for the battles to come.

A brief recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2, Tanjiro meets a young boy named Kotetsu, who is the caretaker of a centuries-old, six-armed mechanical doll called Yoriichi Type Zero. Tanjiro watches Hashira Muichiro Tokito train against the doll, and when Muichiro accidentally damages it, Tanjiro decides to help Kotetsu. They discover that the doll is still functional, and Kotetsu encourages him to train with it to become stronger than Muichiro.

Under Kotetsu's strict supervision, Tanjiro undergoes intense training without food, water, or sleep. His determination and perseverance paid off as he gained the ability to predict the doll's movements, honing his stamina and foresight. His progress has not gone unnoticed by Kotetsu, who has become increasingly invested in the Demon Slayer's growth.

Yuan @yuan_1704



I love the Choreography here



#DemonSlayer

#鬼滅の刃 #刀鍛冶の里編 A Beautiful Sequence from Tanjiro's training against Yoriichi Type ZeroI love the Choreography here #DemonSlayer Season3 A Beautiful Sequence from Tanjiro's training against Yoriichi Type Zero 🔥I love the Choreography here 😍#DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerSeason3 #鬼滅の刃 #刀鍛冶の里編 https://t.co/xwdg9zmfSU

During a sparring session, Tanjiro manages to land a decisive blow on the doll's neck but hesitates at the last moment out of concern for breaking the precious artifact. Kotetsu reassures him that it can be fixed and urges him to follow through with the strike. Encouraged, Tanjiro beheads the doll, but in the process, he breaks his training sword.

At the end of the episode, Tanjiro and Kotetsu are surprised to find a sword's hilt emerging from the doll's body where its head used to be. This discovery adds an air of mystery and anticipation as to what the duo will uncover next in their quest for strength and knowledge.

Poll : 0 votes