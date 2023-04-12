Will Demon Slayer Season 3 stream on Disney Plus?

The long-awaited Demon Slayer season 3 premiered on TV on April 9, 2023, and fans can't wait for the second episode of the third season. Several fans are left wondering where they can catch the second episode of their favorite series. While several streaming sites are available for fans to watch Demon Slayer season 3, not everyone knows about these sites or has access to them.

The first episode of season 3 rendered spectators dumbfounded. The first installment was a special program lasting 50 minutes. Fans witnessed what happened after the Entertainment District arc and how Tanjiro relocated to the Swordsmith Village in the first episode. Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting to watch episode two of season 3.

Fans can watch Demon Slayer season 3 on Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer @KimetsuDaily DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 HAS RELEASED NOW DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 HAS RELEASED NOW https://t.co/u3a2sHHFxF

Japanese manga author and artist Koyoharu Gotouge is the creator of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The chapters are compiled in 23 tankobon volumes and were published in serial form in Shueisha's weekly manga publication Weekly Shonen Jump from February 2016 to May 2020.

Fans are looking forward to the second episode of the popular Demon Slayer season 3 as the first episode premiered on April 9, 2023. The newly released Demon Slayer film has earned good reviews, leaving fans wanting more material.

However, some fans do not know where to watch the new season of the highly acclaimed anime and some are confused about whether the new season will be available on Disney+. Therefore, to address this concern, Disney+ Japan recently announced that fans can watch the new season of Demon Slayer on Disney+ Japan.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp The infinity castle. Just… AMAZING! 🤯



— Watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc on Crunchyroll! The infinity castle. Just… AMAZING! 🤯— Watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc on Crunchyroll! https://t.co/a7Z3FupHsM

However, it is only available to viewers in Japan. Those outside the country can watch the new season by subscribing to Crunchyroll. Viewers will be able to watch both subbed and dubbed versions of the anime on the platform. While the dubbed version will take some time to arrive on the platform, the subbed version of the episode will be available at the same time as it releases on TV.

Every Sunday, a new episode of the anime will be released. To better comprehend what is occurring in the series, fans may watch previous installments of the anime on Netflix in select areas and on Crunchyroll everywhere else.

What is expected from Demon Slayer season 3?

The third season of the highly anticipated anime will depict Tanjiro's life just a few days after the end of the Entertainment District arc. As Tanjiro will heal from his previous battle, he will start a journey to the renowned town of the swordsmiths in quest of a replacement for his sword, as seen in the first episode that premiered on April 9, 2023.

There, Tanjiro will meet Muichiro Tokito - the Mist Hashira, and Mitsuri Kanroji - the Love Hashira. He will also train for some time to become stronger. In the meantime, Muzan will strike in retaliation for the murders of two Upper Moons in season 2, Daki and Gyutaro.

Hantengu, Upper Moon 4, and Gyokko, Upper Moon 5, two of the strongest Twelve Kizuki members, will be sent to conduct a full-scale assault on the Swordsmith village. It will now be up to Tanjiro and the Hashiras to thwart the onslaught and protect the Swordsmith Village.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST (10:15 am ET). International viewers can watch the anime on Crunchyroll

