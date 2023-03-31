Crunchyroll finally confirms streaming of Demon Slayer season 3 on April 9

On Friday, March 31, 2023, Crunchyroll finally confirmed that it will be streaming Demon Slayer season 3 internationally as the series airs weekly in Japan. While it was essentially a foregone conclusion that Crunchyroll would stream the series before this confirmation, there was nevertheless a lack of official word on the matter until now.

Demon Slayer season 3 opened with a special screening on February 3, 2023, in 418 theaters across Japan. The screenings included episodes 10 and 11 of the second season and the first of the upcoming third season. The screenings will eventually play in over 95 countries and territories once all release dates have been reached.

Demon Slayer season 3 set to begin airing on April 9, both in Japan and internationally via Crunchyroll

As mentioned above, there is finally official confirmation that Crunchyroll will be streaming Demon Slayer season 3 internationally. Alongside this news also came confirmation from Crunchyroll that dubs of the series will be produced in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi.

The season is set to premiere on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11.55 pm Japanese Standard Time, marking the initial premiere of the third season as a television anime. The season will premiere on Fuji TV with a one-hour special. In the weeks leading up to the premiere, two specials for the previous season will air on April 1 and April 8.

Director Haruo Sotozaki, character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima, and animation studio Ufotable are returning for the third season. The main cast is also all returning for the upcoming season, though with the involvement of some varying greatly from previous seasons.

IllumiZ @Illumi_Z_



#DemonSlayer Demon Slayer Season 3 Opening Demon Slayer Season 3 Opening #DemonSlayer https://t.co/S6KPDwRt9O

Demon Slayer season 3, adapting the Swordsmith Village arc, is one of the most highly anticipated installments in the anime series thus far. Fans will finally get to see where Nichirin swords are crafted and learn the truth about why Tanjiro’s swords keep breaking on him at seemingly the most crucial moments.

The series’ first season premiered in April 2019 and was met with thunderous applause from critics and anime fans (whether new or old) alike. This was followed up with the Mugen Train movie, adapting the arc of the same name into a feature-length film in October 2020. Then the second season was released in December 2021, and it adapted the Entertainment District arc.

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes