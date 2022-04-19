8 best anime by Ufotable

It is no surprise that Ufotable is one of the most prestigious anime studios and is well regarded for their bewitching animation and impeccable character design. With the premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on April 6, 2019, the production house garnered praise from all around the world.

Ufotable’s usage of CGI by incorporating 2D animation with 3D makes their action sequences more captivating. As Ufotable is said to be creating a revolution with their modern take on the animation, here are some of the most notable works that fans would definitely enjoy.

Most iconic anime by Ufotable

8) Tales of Symphonia

Tales of Symphonia is the most popular action role-playing video game series that Ufotable has set its eyes on and made an OVA adaptation of it. Although the series has left out some major side plots, it captured important aspects of the video game and didn’t alter the original storyline.

The story takes place where two worlds exist but remain unaware of each other's presence. Colette Brunel is one of the lead female characters of the anime and she is set to go on an unprecedented journey with others to restore the world, whilst dealing with several obstacles.

7) Today's Menu for the Emiya Family

Today's Menu for the Emiya Family is a 13-episode ONA adaptation by Ufotable. The story takes place in an alternative universe where the characters of the Fate franchise are having their best life alongside their friends and family.

With no Holy Grail War threatening the people of Fuyuki City, all the Masters and their Servants are leading an ordinary life. The story focuses on Shiro Emiya’s cooking with unique ingredients and a limited budget. With his legendary skill set, he cooks a plethora of mouth-watering delicacies that every day feels like a festival.

6) Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu

Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu is an anime adaptation of a free-to-play collectible card browser video game. The anime takes place in 1863, the Bukumatusu era, which was the final years of the Edo period.

Izuminokami Kanesada is a humanoid manifestation of Toshizo Hijikata's swords tagged alongside his partner, Horikawa Kunihiro. They have been tasked with going back in time to investigate and stop the Time Retrograde Army. Although the path is not an easy one, they have to fight to protect the future.

5) The Garden of Sinners

The Garden of Sinners is an anime film series with seven movies and an OVA epilog, all animated by the renowned Ufotable studios. All the films are interconnected and end with a cliffhanger, which makes them look like extended episodes of an anime series.

The story follows Shiki Ryougi, a teenage girl who possesses a supernatural ability known as the "Mystic Eyes of Death Perception." With these eyes, she can view the death of any given object and destroy its origin like Shiki Tohno from Tsukihime.

Shiki is tasked with investigating the sudden suicides alongside her partner Mikiya Kokuto.

4) Tales of Zestiria the X

Tales of Zestiria the X is another remarkable creation of Ufotable that is adapted from an action-role playing game. The story revolves around a young boy named Sorey, who is the prophesied individual born to restore the world along with the divine beings called the Seraphim.

Moreover, the Shephards who have the power to control the Seraphims have also disappeared. Sorey alongside Mikelo and Alisha will have to find a way to bring everything back to what it was before and save the world that is on the verge of getting consumed by the darkness.

3) God Eater

God Eater has been one of the most widely acclaimed anime that is based on a popular video game. The story features terrifying monsters called “Aragami,” who have wreaked havoc upon human lives and brought them closer to extinction. The only individuals who can stop these vicious man-eating monsters are the God Eaters.

These God Eaters are humans who are fused with Oracle Cells which grant them the ability to wield the God Arc, a powerful weapon capable of destroying the Aragamis.

Lenka Utsugi, the protagonist of God Eater, has lost everything to these monsters. Armed with a vengeance, he chose to walk down the path of retribution by annihilating every single one of them.

2) Fate/Stay Night: Ultimate Blade Works

Fate/Stay Night: Ultimate Blade Works is the most popular anime by Ufotable that was originally released as a video game. The anime takes place in the Fifth Holy Grail War, where the six mages have to fight each other with their respective summons. Intimidated by the tournament, Shiro Emiya summons a knight named Saber.

The person who wins the tournament wins the magical chalice known as the Holy Grail. Fate/Stay Night: Ultimate Blade Works is said to be the best in the Fate franchise besides others.

1) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a well-regarded anime series, which is said to be Ufotable’s greatest masterpiece. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, whose entire family gets massacred by a demon, leaving his sister Nezuko alive, who is now turned into a demon.

Despite being an ordinary charcoal seller, Tanjiro is set on a path to cure his sister and also to eradicate every single demon from the face of the earth. Accompanied by an eccentric boar-headed Inosuke and panic-stricken Zenitsu, Tanjiro is determined to vanquish all the evil creatures that lurk in the dark and threaten the very existence of humanity.

