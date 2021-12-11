Twitter reacts as Demon Slayer production company owner jailed for tax fraud

The Demon Slayer series is currently at the peak of its popularity with the highly anticipated Entertainment District arc finally being aired, but the fate of the series is now in dire straits, with trials regarding ufotable studio facing charges for tax fraud finally coming to a conclusion.

Both the studio and its founder, Hikaru Kondo, repeatedly failed to post their earnings and are now facing a ¥30 million fine as well as 20 months of jail time for Konda. The jail time is only pardonable if Konda does not engage in questionable behavior for three years.

Here's a look at what Twitter users have to say about this.

Twitter fans have much to say about Demon Slayer studio tax evasion

Twitter reactions on the matter over the years

Twitter fans of the Demon Slayer series have had very divided reactions to this piece of news. While some people were already bashing the studio mercilessly, others were more hesitant in lieu of their loyalty to the popular anime series. This all started back in 2020, when the charges first surfaced, gathering steam on and off through 2020 and 2021 as the trials proceeded.

Some fans are going as far as to declare that this is a predictable outcome considering how long this tax evasion has been going on, involving not only Demon Slayer but the Fate series as well. Some have even compared them to other studios that have made similar attempts in the past.

Some Twitter users considered this to be an ultimate "flex" with the Mugen Train movie premiere looming ahead. Yet others were more sympathetic, citing reports of the studio already having settled the amount. Many of ufotable's sympathizers claimed that this is old news.

Will this affect the Demon Slayer series?

For now, the series doesn't seem to be suffering any negative feedback due to the scandal, both the manga and anime are flourishing in popularity polls on Twitter. But taking into account inevitable losses faced by companies during the pandemic, coupled with the fine to be paid and the founder being convicted, there might be a delay in the production of the next season of the Demon Slayer series.

If things go south, the series might either be canceled, or more possibly be handed over to a different studio.

The translation of the official tweet by ufotable's Twitter is as follows:

"Recently, our company and our representative have been convicted of a case of violation of the Corporation Tax Law. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the fans and related parties who support our work. We will make further efforts to improve the production environment, comply with laws and regulations, and optimize management."

About ufotable

Founded in 2000, ufotable studio first made a name for itself in 2008, animating series like Garden of Sinners, and becoming popular with the Fate/Stay series. The studio's most well-known and acclaimed work up till now is the Demon Slayer anime seasons and the Mugen Train movie.

