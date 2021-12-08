Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer's Entertainment District arc comprises the second half of Season 2 of the series, with the Mugen Train recap arc comprising the first.

The Entertainment District arc is one of the most anticipated ones of the anime. With Episode 8 (Episode 1 of the arc) efficiently bridging both story arcs with 46 minutes of tying together loose threads, scattering clues and Easter eggs, and creating an exposition of the next arc, fans are impatiently waiting for Episode 9 of Demon Slayer Season 2.

They want to dive headlong into Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu's latest adventures.

Everything about Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 9

Release date and time

From December 5, Demon Slayer Season 2's Entertainment District arc will air every week, featuring the usual 23-minute episodes. This arc will span 11 episodes, bringing the total episode count of the season up to 18, 19 if you count Episode 8 as two put together.

Episode 9, titled "Infiltrating the Entertainment District", will air on December 12.

The episode will likely follow the same schedule as the previous one and be available for stream worldwide at these times:

11:15 PM (JST)

8:15 PM (IST)

2:45 PM (GMT)

6:45 AM (PST)

Streaming platforms

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 9, the second episode of the Entertainment District arc, will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation, as per the official website. The episode will likely also be available on Netflix, with the 1-hour long Episode 8 available for streaming on the site around the same time as its worldwide premiere.

New characters and cast

The official website for the Demon Slayer anime has also announced three new characters, namely Uzui Tengen's three wives — Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru. The three women have already appeared in the opening theme for the Entertainment District arc.

The Japanese cast for the three characters has also been announced, with Ishigami Shizuka from Food Wars, Moriarty the Patriot, and Vinland Saga, voicing Makio. Toyama Nao, who has previously acted in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Moriarty the Patriot, Blue Exorcist, and Kono Oto Tomare, appears as Suma.

Tanezaki Atsumi plays Hinatsuru. She is known for her roles in Fruits Basket, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunnygirl Senpai, Terror in Resonance, Durarara!!, among many more.

What to expect

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 9 can be called the first episode delving into the Entertainment District arc. The first episode of this arc did not provide a proper preview for what comes next other than the title.

However, the opening theme, Zankyou Sanka by Aimer, coupled with said title and synopsis of the arc, gives much away. It showed Zenitsu and Tanjiro with makeup on their faces, living undercover in the pleasure houses with other geisha.

Fans can also expect to finally hear and see the ending theme, Asa ga kuru, by Aimer at the end of Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 9.

