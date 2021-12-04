Demon Slayer Season 2: 10 things fans can expect to see in the 'Entertainment District arc'

Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc is all set to be released on December 5 on Netflix. This arc has long been anticipated and coming directly after the Mugen Train arc, and it has rather big shoes to fill. Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc covers chapters 70-99 from Demon Slayer manga. With the manga being completed, here are ten things that are highly anticipated in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc

Note: The article contains mild spoilers for the Entertainment District arc, but there are no major spoilers.

Ten of the most anticipated developments in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc in chronological order

1) Uzui Tengen and his wives

The Sound Hashira Uzui Tengen features prominently in this arc, and he is one of the most popular characters in demon slayer. With his flamboyant style and jovial personality, fans have been waiting for Uzui since his introduction in Demon Slayer Season 1. Along with Uzui, Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc will also have Uzui’s three wives, Suma, Makimo, and Hinatsuru, and their shinobi origin.

2) The Entertainment District: Yoshiwara, Tokyo

Ufotable has never disappointed fans when it comes to animation and art, and Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc is no exception. Even in the manga, the setting of the Yoshiwara district was intricate. In the trailer and released visuals, Ufotable seems to have delivered perfectly on that promise. Fans can’t wait to see the complete layout of the Entertainment District in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc.

3) Uzui mentoring the trio

While Rengoku Kyojuro has left a permanent wound on Tanjirou’s heart, in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc Tanjirou finds a new mentor. Uzui guides Tanjirou, Zenitsu, and Inosuke in his own way, and their journey, brief as it is, will be very interesting to see in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc, especially as Uzui seems to have left more of an impression on Inosuke than on Tanjirou.

4) Daki

Ever since Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc trailer was released, fans have been speculating after the identity of the beautiful woman portrayed there. After she was clearly stated to be Daki, an Upper Moon demon, anticipation for her appearance has been high.

5) Nezuko’s blood demon art

After the Natagumo Mountain arc, Nezuko’s blood demon art or the effects of her demon blood has not featured prominently in the demon slayer, as the focus was mostly on the bond between Nezuko and Tanjirou. While that remains, Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc focuses on the development of Nezuko’s blood demon art and features it in a fight.

6) Tanjirou and Nezuko vs Daki

While Tanjirou and Nezuko have fought together before, none of them have been as fast-paced or as incredible so far as their fight against Daki in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc. The fight sequence looks unbelievable in the manga, and fans eagerly wait for its animated counterpart.

7) Mixed Breathing

Tanjirou finally begins to experiment with his Breathing Styles, and employing everything he has learned, tries to come up with more efficient ways to fight. Whether he succeeds or not is a different question, but the concept itself will be extremely powerful to see animated in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc.

8) Uzui vs Upper Moon 6

Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc will show another Hashira vs Upper Moon battle after Rengoku’s fight with Akaza. This time, the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, is fighting against the Upper Moon 6.

9) Hinokami Kagura

After so many small glimpses and sudden improvisations of this much-anticipated Breathing Form, we will finally get to see Hinokami Kagura or Dance of the Fire God properly in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc. This form is also known as Sun Breathing, the initial form from which all other Breathing Styles originated.

10) Appearance of Muzan and all Upper Moons

At the very end of the Entertainment District arc, Kibutsuji Muzan reappears with all of the Upper Moons, who get formally introduced, and Akaza is seen amongst them as well. The setting of this meeting plays a very important role in the final arc, and fans wait eagerly to see Ufotable animate it in Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar