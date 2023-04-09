Demon Slayer Season 3: Everything to know about Hantengu before the Upper Moon's debut

Fans have been anticipating the premiere of Demon Slayer season 3 for a very long time. The first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc series will be an hour-long special that will serve as the season's launching point.

In Demon Slayer season 3, Tanjiro will travel to Hidden Swordsmith Village, where he will meet a ton of new people, including the two Hashiras. Fans will see a lot of action in the third season, along with additional characters. They have also been curious about Hantengu, who will be one of the season's antagonists.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer season 3 anime and manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Hantengu, one of the Twelve Kizuki and upper Rank Four finally introduced in Demon Slayer season 3

An overview of Hantengu-the Upper Moon four

At the end of the Entertainment District Arc, we saw that Muzan had summoned the Upper Moon meeting. Muzan then sent his two Upper Moons, Hantengu and Gyokko, to exact revenge for the murders of Upper Moons Daki and Gyutaro in season 2. Hantengu is a key antagonist in Demon Slayer Season 3. He is the main villain of the Swordsmith Village Arc and is one of the Twelve Kizuki.

When Hantengu was human, he was infamous for committing several heinous acts. He killed innocent individuals in countless towns and cities while robbing many more. After killing innocents, he would claim that he wasn't the one who committed the atrocities and that only his hands were to blame, giving the impression that he was also mentally ill and had delusions based on his assertions.

Eventually, Hantengu was apprehended by a high-ranking law enforcement official magistrate and given a death-by-decapitation verdict despite his ludicrous denials of guilt.

Later, Muzan Kibutsuji came up to him while he was being held captive and waiting to be put to death and volunteered to assist him. Muzan continued by giving him part of his blood, which turned him into a demon. After turning to the demon, Hantengu broke free from his cell and silenced the judge who had given him the death penalty.

The Upper Moon four is incredible strong in Demon Slayer season 3

Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/ Shueisha/ Ufotable Studio)

In the Demon Slayer series, Hantengu, who has the fourth-highest rank among the Twelve Kizuki, is a very potent demon and is thought to have been the fifth-strongest demon ever. Hantengu is a master of stealth, as will be seen by his ability to quietly penetrate the Swordsmith Village, which is one of their most crucial and well-defended outposts, without being noticed by any of the Demon Slayers stationed there.

Furthermore, in Demon Slayer season 3, Hantengu will be able to sneak inside Muichiro's and Tanjiro's rooms without being detected, despite the former's ability to feel the presence of demons and the latter's exceptionally sensitive sense of smell, which would've detected a demon's existence from an extreme distance.

Not only that, but Hantengu possesses incredible durability, speed, and reflexes, as seen in the battle when he evades Mist Hashira's Breathing strike. Hantengu's ability to battle through Nezuko's tough physique demonstrates his immense strength.

Hantengu is able to produce four clones of himself—Sekido, Karaku, Aizetsu, and Urogi—using the Blood Demon Art, each of which is as strong as an upper-ranking demon. His most aggressive and passionate personality is when Sekido absorbs the other clones and forms his most powerful form, Zohakuten, providing him with a huge strength increase.

These clones were able to repel and outnumber Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya's combined efforts, despite the fact that all three are seasoned and experienced in the battle against demons.

In Demon Slayer season 3, we will be able to watch Hantengu's Sekido (a clone), who has the capacity to manipulate and modify his flesh to some extent, as do all demons. He can also change his size and produce lightning.

Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/ Shueisha/ Ufotable Studio)

In addition to these abilities, Sekido carries a Khakkhara made from his flesh and blood. When combined with his Blood Demon Art, it serves as his primary fighting technique, allowing him to conjure lightning from the sky or from his Khakkhara itself to electrocute, paralyze, and incapacitate his foes.

Sekido performs biological absorption; he forcefully absorbs the other three clones of Hangengu and forms the most powerful form, Zohakuten. Zohakuten possesses an extremely menacing and overwhelming presence, and with his blood demon art, he can manipulate and alter wood.

Karaku, Hantengu's second clone, employs Blood Demon Art, which allows him to produce and manipulate wind with his fleshly, maple-leaf-shaped Uchiwa. Karaku can unleash a blast of wind powerful enough to create massive craters, level a whole structure, and crush demon slayers and demons alike under great pressure, even knocking them unconscious, by merely swinging his Uchiwa down.

Whereas Aizetsu's Blood Demon Art allows him to project his Yari's thrusting assault over long distances, enabling him to attack his targets from afar.

Finally, Urogi will be another clone of Hantengu in Demon Slayer season 3 who can use sonic scream and replicate the characteristics and skills of avian species, such as his big feathered wings and keen claws. Urogi's huge wings allow him to soar at incredible speeds, and his talons are strong enough to cut through diamonds.

FInal thoughts

Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable Studio)

With the release of Demon Slayer season 3, fans are eager to see the rest of the series, which is packed with action, adventure, and epic fights. Now that all of the upper moons have been disclosed, it will be exciting to see how the battle between the demon slayer and the two upper moon demons plays out.

It will also be interesting to see how Hantengu will be eliminated in Demon Slayer season 3 because he is too little to be found, as well as how the demon slayers deal with four clones that have the same strength as any high-ranked demon.

