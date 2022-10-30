Demon Slayer: Doma, not Muzan, is the most evil character in the series 

Doma from Demon Slayer is one of the best characters mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge has ever created. Behind a cool, gentle, and amiable exterior hides a true nightmare that rivals the demon king Muzan for the title of the series' most evil character.

Readers despise him for the harm he has done to prominent characters and the lives he has taken. Nonetheless, his character manages to maintain an appeal.

Keep reading to find out why he is the worst demon to ever exist in Demon Slayer.

This article contains spoilers from Demon Slayer.

How did Doma become an Upper Moon 2?

Doma as seen in the manga (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Doma from Demon Slayer became a demon when he met Muzan at the age of twenty. Over the next few centuries, he progressively grew stronger, eventually rising to the position of Upper Two of the Twelve Kizuki.

Doma would ask his Akaza to eat women because he believed they were more nutritious than men. Doma believes he surpassed Akaza in power because the latter refused to do so.

Doma is devoid of human feelings

Doma (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Doma is most likely the only Demon Slayer demon who is truly demonic due to their lack of humanity. Even when he was a human, he had little understanding of emotions.

He felt no emotion as a child when his parents died violent deaths. As a result, everything he does appears to be a staged performance. Even the Demon King Muzan despises Doma.

Even when Inosuke and Kanao finally behead Doma and he is dying, he feels nothing towards them. In fact, he feels nothing.

Everything Doma does is a mocking parody

Doma (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Despite not being able to feel, Doma had some beliefs. For example, he believed that superiors should treat their subordinates fairly and so he was respectful of the demons lower ranked than him after he became Upper Two. But more often than not, it can be felt that his emotions are artificial.

His displays of emotions are always contradictory, whether it is shedding pretentious tears of pity for human existence or eating his followers out of goodwill in order to make them live forever (inside of him).

Doma's act of being grief-stricken after hearing the news of death of his supposed best friend Akaza was called out by Kanao, who revealed that he did not feel anything.

Doma has a masochistic side

Doma (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

If an unempathetic bloodthirsty monster is not enough, Doma is also a masochist. His masochism resulted in some truly disturbing scenes in Demon Slayer. He enjoys physical abuse, gladly jabs holes into his skull, offers to gouge out his eye as an apology, relishes being punished by Muzan, and enjoys being poisoned by Shinobu Kocho.

