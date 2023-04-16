Demon Slayer Season 3 episode 2 teaser gives a first glance at Yoriichi Type Zero

The second episode of Demon Slayer season 3 is coming out on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 11:15 am JST. The excitement and buzz surrounding the new episode is palpable, with viewers eager to witness the latest developments in the story. The episode will be accessible to viewers via the well-known streaming service Crunchyroll.

The preview for the second episode unveiled a significant highlight of the chapter: the debut of Yoriichi Type Zero in the anime. It is a specific kind of doll that Kotetsu's predecessors crafted during the Sengoku Era. Fans are eager to see the doll in action in the upcoming episode because of its bizarre design.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Yoriichi Type Zero will make an appearance in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2

The preview for episode 2 of Demon Slayer season 3 has confirmed that Yoriichi Type Zero will make an appearance in the new episode. This is a battle doll that was created by Kotetsu's ancestors during the Sengoku Era and was modeled after the strongest Demon Slayer to have ever existed, Yoriichi Tsugikuni.

Yoriichi Type Zero has six arms and hands, with each hand holding a katana to replicate Yoriici's movements. The doll currently appears to be heavily damaged, with one of its eyes popping out of its socket. In the manga, the said damage was caused by Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito in training.

Tanjiro training with the battle doll (Image via Shueisha)

In episode 1, Tokito demanded the key to the battle doll from Kotetsu, who refused to hand it over. Thus, in episode 2, we will likely see Hashira get his hands on the key, activating the doll by force. After that, a sparring match is likely to start, during which Tokito's attacks will seriously injure the doll.

According to the manga, after breaking the battle doll, Tokito once again fixed it and started training Tanjiro along with it. Thus, Yoriichi Type Zero is important to the protagonist's development and will receive sizeable screen time in the new episode. Towards the end of Tanjiro's training, he'll also uncover a 300-year-old katana concealed within the doll's body.

Recap of episode 1

Lead characters in the Swordsmith Village arc (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 saw Muzan summoning the remaining Upper Moon Demons to the Infinity Castle following the deaths of Upper Moon Six, Daki, and Gyutaro. The meeting saw tensions rise between Upper Moon Three Akaza and Upper Moon Two Doma, culminating in the former puncing the latter. Upper Rank One Kokushibo also made an appearance in the episode.

The episode also featured other noteworthy moments, such as Tanjiro awakening from his sleep and embarking on a journey to the hidden Swordsmith Village to repair his broken Nichirin blade. Upon arriving at the village, he was greeted by Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. Furthermore, he encountered Genya Shinazugawa there, who rejected any attempts at socializing with him.

In the final scene of the episode, Tanjiro was seen searching the forest for Hotaru when he stumbled upon Muichiro Tokito, who was engaged in an argument with a young boy wearing a Hyottoko mask. They appeared to be discussing the handover of the key. Notably, there was another individual standing next to them, whom Tanjiro recognized from somewhere.

