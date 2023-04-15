10 Demon Slayer season 3 scenes that will break the internet

Demon Slayer season 3 is in full swing since the first episode on released April 9, 2023. Mitsuri, Genya, Muichiro, Tanjiro, and Nezuko are in the Swordsmith Village for personal reasons. Little do they know that the village would soon be under attack.

In the meantime, new characters will be introduced and fun interactions will be seen as viewers follow the season's main cast in this story arc. Ufotable is doing a brilliant job of adapting the manga chapters since they’re not deviating from the storyline. As such, those who have read the manga are waiting for certain scenes that are guaranteed to break the internet. Not only is there an abundance of quality content in the manga, but Ufotable’s consistent top-tier animation will give fans certain unforgettable moments.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer: Mitsuri’s bath and 9 other scenes that will have the fanbase talking

1) Mitsuri Bath scene

Given that the first episode of Demon Slayer season 3 has already been released, this scene has gotten the entire fanbase talking. This particular scene sparked a lot of controversy since Mitsuri was completely naked. However, the Love Hashira had her certain body parts covered. This divided the entire fanbase, as one half enjoyed it thoroughly, while the other was quite unhappy with the s*xualization of this character.

2) Muichiro Tokito vs Gyokko

Moon Pillar🌙🌒 @Mistymoonpillar The muichiro vs gyokko fight deserves more praise it's so underated it was really great especially since it had muichiro's backstory with great pages, but the hantengu fight was happening as well so it gets forgotten a lot The muichiro vs gyokko fight deserves more praise it's so underated it was really great especially since it had muichiro's backstory with great pages, but the hantengu fight was happening as well so it gets forgotten a lot https://t.co/Wt2EJhASiz

There is no doubt that this would be one of the best fights in the current story arc of Demon Slayer. Muichiro is the Mist Hashira and is considered the most talented swordsman on the roster. His abilities will be revealed when the fight between him and Gyokko commences. Ufotable’s animation of the demon’s water-based abilities and the elemental bits of Muichiro’s Mist Breathing will certainly be a fight to remember.

3) Muichiro’s signature technique

Muichiro kills Gyokko (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

There is another aspect of this fight that deserves its own point. The Muichiro vs Gyokko fight will be one of the highlights of the story arc since the former will reveal a technique that he developed.

Generally, there are six breathing forms in Mist Breathing, but the seventh form was created by him. This form is called Obscuring Clouds, in which Muichiro makes use of drastic changes in tempo. When he reveals the technique, he moves slowly, but the moment he is in motion, he will move in the blink of an eye. This disorients the opponent, creating an easy opening for the demon slayer to land his final blow. Interestingly, this is the technique that he uses to kill Gyokko.

4) Haganezuka face reveal

Haganezuka is introduced early in the series. He is responsible for making Tanjiro’s sword and is rather annoyed at the demon slayer for either losing or breaking his sword. He is also seen getting angry when he realizes that Tanjiro breaks his sword yet again in the Yoshiwara district.

Like every swordsman, Haganezuka always wears a Hyottoko mask that gives him a peculiar appearance. However, underneath that mask lies a beautiful face with long flowing hair. He is a handsome-looking gentleman, and the Demon Slayer anime-only fanbase will be shocked to see it getting animated.

5) Genya Shinazugawa’s choice of weapon

Genya using a double barrel shotgun (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Genya Shinazugawa is known for being rude and arrogant in the early stages of Demon Slayer. Most fans expect him to fight with a sword or some weapon with a blade. However, fans will be shocked to learn that he uses a double-barrel shotgun and displays great aim when fighting against one of Hantengu’s avatars. Not only does he use a gun, but he is also incapable of using Total Concentration Breathing, which is considered every demon slayer’s bread and butter.

6) Genya’s shocking ability

U @GeoUmejr @Gorillo13 @HeroAcaLs Here a thing: Muzan only can turn people into demon not other way around and as we see with Genya get buff before he returns to human form @Gorillo13 @HeroAcaLs Here a thing: Muzan only can turn people into demon not other way around and as we see with Genya get buff before he returns to human form https://t.co/jwnaOTRIpi

Not only is Genya’s choice of weapon vastly different from others, but his ability will certainly shock the entire Demon Slayer fanbase. He has the ability to consume a demon’s flesh that allows him to temporarily gain a demon’s attributes. Naturally, his abilities depend on the demon’s flesh that he consumes, but he also has access to regenerative abilities depending on the demon’s strength. This ability is unique only to him, which will be a massive talking point among fans later on.

7) Mitsuri vs Hantengu’s avatar

Mitsuri vs Zohakuten (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Hantengu, the Upper Moon 4, has the ability to manifest emotions into clones of himself with unique abilities. His manifestation of hatred takes place in the form of Zohakuten, who takes on Mitsuri. Mitsuri’s sword isn’t a stiff blade like the one Tanjiro or Sanemi have. Her sword is extremely flexible and acts like a whip. Moreover, the blade with a pink accent will stand out in this upcoming battle. As such, Ufotable’s animation of this fight could give birth to one of the most memorable fights so far.

8) Mitsuri and Muichiro’s Demon Slayer Marks

Mitsuri and Muichiro's Demon Slayer Marks (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

The two Hashiras activating their Demon Slayer Marks will certainly hype the entire fanbase. Muichiro’s Demon Slayer Mark will be activated during his fight against Gyokko, increasing his physical abilities drastically. He even manages to unlock Transparent World, making him an incredibly strong swordsman to fight against.

Similarly, Mitsuri also activates her Demon Slayer Mark against Zohakuten, Hantnegu’s strongest clone. Since her physical abilities improves immensely, it allows her to kill the demon.

9) Yoriichi’s sword

Tanjiro's new sowrd which belonged to Yoriichi (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Tanjiro, who was in search of the legendary sword, will stumble across a mechanical doll called Yoriichi Type Zero, which is modeled after the legendary swordsman who nearly killed Kibutsuji Muzan. Although he initially struggles with it, he manages to break it eventually.

Upon breaking it, a sword will be seen hidden inside the doll, which is rusted since it was forged in the Sengoku era. This sword once belonged to Yoriichi Tsukiguni but will soon be seen in Tanjiro’s hands.

10) Nezuko’s immunity to sunlight

eden | 🌸🦋 cw : OPM @edeniaspride what moment are you all most excited for in swordsmith village? mine is seeing nezuko overcome sunlight what moment are you all most excited for in swordsmith village? mine is seeing nezuko overcome sunlight🔥 https://t.co/lAaAeugG0w

This will arguably be one of the most important scenes in Demon Slayer season 3. The fight against Hantengu extends till daybreak and Tanjiro’s worst fears are about to come true. At this point, Nezuko Kamado feels her skin burn due to the sun.

However, she shocks everyone by showing that she gains immunity to sunlight. Not only does she stay alive, but she also utters her first words after she turns into a demon. As she greets her brother, this becomes a heartwarming moment in the manga.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

