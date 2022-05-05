Why Genya became a Demon Slayer, explained

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently one of the most enthralling shonen anime. With its unique storyline and bewitching combat sequences, the anime has won the hearts of millions of anime and non-anime enthusiasts. Apart from the protagonists, the anime features a plethora of fascinating characters who are loved for their distinctive personalities and exceptional combat skills.

One such character is the younger brother of the Wind Pillar Sanemi, Genya Shinazugawa, who is often overlooked due to his minimal screentime in the anime. Genya has remained a mystery ever since the beginning of the series, and many fans are unaware of why he joined the Demon Slayer Corps.

What was the actual reason behind Genya becoming a Demon Slayer?

Genya had six brothers, and their family led a relatively normal life. However, their mother was the only hardworking individual in the family. Genya's abusive father made the entire family's life a living hell. Sometime later, an unknown person ends up stabbing Genya’s father to death, but the family remains unconcerned.

After the death of Genya’s father, the family lived peacefully, but everything changed the day his mother went missing. Genya was too young to look for her, so Sanemi left his home to inquire about her whereabouts.

Later, Sanemi finds out that his mother had turned into a vicious bloodsucking demon. Sanemi was unable to stop her from killing five of his brothers. When she was about to attack Genya, the former pushed her out of the window and fought her with the knife in his hand. Although it was difficult for Sanemi to kill his own mother, he forced himself to do so to protect Genya.

Finding his dead mother near Sanemi’s feet, Genya blamed his elder brother for the death of their mother and called him a murderer. Sanemi was still in shock as he had just killed his mother with his own hands. Genya’s words were hurtful, but Sanemi never blamed him for having reacted in that manner.

Later, when Genya found out what happened to his mother, he was ashamed for insulting the older brother who saved his life. He joined the Demon Slayer Corps to make amends and reconcile his relationship with his brother.

Genya didn’t possess any innate abilities to become a demon slayer, and he also found out that he had no talent for performing Breathing Techniques. However, he worked relentlessly under the tutelage of Gyomei Himejima. Due to his inability to perform Breathing Techniques, Genya learned Repetitive Action, a unique combat technique that Gyomei taught him.

Genya is the only demon slayer who carries two sets of weapons with him, and he happens to be proficient with both of them. His most powerful weapon is his double-barreled shotgun, and he became an exceptional marksman after mastering it. He also uses a short Nichirin Blade, which comes in handy during close-range fights.

Although Genya kicked off as an ill-tempered and foul-mouthed guy, much like his older brother, he awakened his compassionate side after banding together with Tanjiro and the others. Genya was subjected to a lot of suffering and only wanted to become strong enough to gain acknowledgment and seek forgiveness from his brother.

