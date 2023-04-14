Demon Slayer Season 3: What did Mitsuri whisper into Tanjiro's ear?

With the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1, fans got to see Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other demon slayers return to their screens. The season premiere was a hit as fans were thrilled to see the improved animation quality. Moreover, the Infinity Castle meeting allowed fans to see all five remaining Upper Moon Rank demons together.

The previous episode also saw Tanjiro waking up from his coma, soon after which he began rehabilitation. After he recovered, he went to the Swordsmith Village to get his sword repaired by Haganezuka. However, there he happened to meet the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji who ended up revealing her goals and the means for Tanjiro to get stronger.

Demon Slayer season 3: Why did Tanjiro get a nosebleed after Mitsuri whispered to him?

Mitsuri Kanorji and Kamado Nezuko as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1, titled Someone's Dream, saw Tanjiro meet Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji in the Swordsmith Village as both of them, along with Nezuko, sat down for dinner after enjoying their respective time in the hot spring.

As the majority of their discussion revolved around Genya and his brother Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa, the two decided to bring some riceballs to Genya. That's when Tanjiro happened to ask Mitsuri about her reason for joining the Demon Slayer Corps.

Mitsuri Kanorji and Kamado Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

While the Love Hashira was embarrassed to reveal her reason, she stated that she had joined the Demon Slayer Corps to find someone stronger than herself whom she could marry.

"I mean, any girl would prefer someone stronger than herself, right? Because we want to be protected!"

Mitsuri revealed how she joined the corps in hopes of finding a Hashira as her life partner. However, as she kept trying hard in her job, she became stronger and was named a Hashira herself.

Mitsuri Kanorji as seen in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

Later, as Mitsuri had to leave to collect her sword, she praised Tanjiro for defeating an Upper Moon Rank demon and expressed how she was rooting for the Kamado siblings.

Upon hearing this, Tanjiro declared how he wanted to become stronger and would work hard to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. Mitsuri was flattered by Tanjiro's statement and got close to him, whispering that there was a secret weapon in the village that was meant to make him stronger.

Tanjiro getting a nosebleed in Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

This is what confused most fans, and many thought a mistranslation had occurred. In the episode, immediately after Mitsuri whispered into Tanjiro's ear, he got a nosebleed. This would normally mean that something flirty had occurred. However, as evident from the episode, Mitsuri was only hinting to Tanjiro about Yoriichi Type Zero.

The truth is that when Mitsuri suggested Tanjiro to find the secret weapon, she inadvertently tried to help him get stronger. It was only moments before, during their conversation, that Mitsuri revealed her intentions to join the Demon Slayer Corps, which was to find a man to marry.

Thus, given how Mitsuri whispered into Tanjiro's ear, he immediately understood what had happened and was left overwhelmed at the thought of romantically getting close to the Love Hashira, which is what caused him to get a nosebleed.

