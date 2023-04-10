Mitsuri has the Demon Slayer fandom captivated after Season 3 Episode 1 debut

Demon Slayer Season 3 debuted its very first episode yesterday, and the fanbase is elated. The first episode was one hour long and did a brilliant job in setting the tone for the rest of the episodes. Tanjiro encountered Mitsuri Kanroji for the first time after his interrogation that took place in Season 1 and it’s safe to say that he was charmed by her kind and gentle behavior.

Mitsuri’s presence certainly captivated the entire fanbase. This wasn’t all that surprising, since the Love Hashira was a fan-favorite among those who had read the manga as well. The team has done a commendable job in adapting this character to the anime medium.

Let us take a look at how the Demon Slayer fanbase reacted to the first episode and why Mitsuri was such a hit among the fanbase.

Analyzing the first episode of Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village

Mitsuri Kanroji as seen in the Demon Slayer series (Image via Ufotable)

One of the primary reasons why Mitsuri Kanroji was such a hit was due to her interaction with Tanjiro’s younger sister, Nezuko Kamado. She was extremely gentle with Nezuko and acted like her elder sibling.

The interactions that took place during the course of the episode were quite wholesome and the entire Demon Slayer fanbase was all for it. Fans took note of the Hashira’s gentle demeanor and appreciated her innate love for other human beings, thereby justifying the title of Love Hashira given to her.

Tanjiro accompanied Mitsuri for dinner, after which they decided to pay Genya Shinazugawa a visit. When they were walking to his dorm, there was a moment when Tanjiro and Nezuko were charmed by her demeanor. The sibling duo looked like they were on cloud nine.

Fans stated that their reaction would be quite similar to that of Tanjiro's and Nezuko's

Given Mitsuri's character design, Twitter was flooded with people's opinions on the Love Hashira's looks. Fans found that her extremely cute and cheery attitude was enjoyable.

Due to the series' setting, the overall tone is quite grim. Demons are rampant, and it is the Demon Slayer Corps' job to take them down and save humanity from these beasts. Therefore, characters are often serious in the show. However, Mitsuri's optimism was a breath of fresh air, making her an instant fan-favorite after the release of Episode 1.

While Mitsuri Kanroji's bath scene might have sparked controversy, there is no denying that a large portion of the fanbase are otherwise quite happy with how her character has been portrayed.

Final thoughts

Mitsuri's gentle demeanor and her looks are some of the reasons why the entire Demon Slayer fanbase was captivated. Based on what has been shown in the manga, Mitsuri's popularity will only increase from here on. Her fight against the Upper Moon 4 Demon, Hantengu will display her monstrous strength. She also has a unique weapon which fans are interested in watching.

Given Ufotable's top-tier animation, watching Mitsuri in action will certainly be one of the highlights of this story arc.

