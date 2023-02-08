Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1: Expected Release Date and Time, What to expect, Arc details and more

With the world premiere of Demon Slayer -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour, fans of the series have discovered leaks from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1, creating a buzz for the season premiere. That being said, there is still some time for the new season to be released, given that it is set to premiere in the Spring 2023 anime season.

Demon Slayer follows the story of Kamado Tanjiro, whose family gets annihilated by Kibutsuji Muzan. His only surviving family member was his sister Nezuko, who had become a demon. Unlike other demons, Nezuko wasn't hostile towards humans, following which he began his journey with his sister to find a cure for her.

Upper Moons are set to have a meeting in Demon Slayer season 3, episode 1

What can fans expect Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 to be released?

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in the Demon Slayer season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

As announced by Ufotable, Demon Slayer season 3, episode 1, is set to be released in April 2023.

Considering that both Entertainment District Arc and Swordsmith Village Arc have almost the same number of chapters in the manga, there is a good chance that Demon Slayer season 3 is also set to have either 11-12 episodes.

SLO @SLOplays BRUHHH DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 OP IS FIRE BRUHHH DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 OP IS FIRE https://t.co/UZMgIJ5zdr

If that's the case, there is a good chance that the third season will premier either in the first or second week of April, following which it will keep releasing its episodes till the end of June.

As for the opening song for the anime, popular rock band Man With A Mission and singer Milet have collaborated on the song titled Kizuna no Kiseki.

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3, episode 1?

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 is set to be a one-hour-long episode covering manga chapters 98-100, following which the Swordsmith Village Arc story will begin.

paradigma film @paradigmafilm



Demon Slayer Season 3 New Teaser Demon Slayer Season 3 New Teaser 🔥 https://t.co/lK4lHj3oeD

The first episode has already premiered worldwide through Demon Slayer -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour, which is the theatrical release of the last two episodes of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc and the first episode of Demon Slayer season 3.

As per the leaks, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 is set to feature the Twelve Kizuki's Upper Moons meeting with Muzan Kibutsuji as Kokushibo, Doma, Akaza, Hantengu, and Gyokko are all set to make their appearances after the deaths of Upper Moon Six Demons Daki and Gyutaro.

Mitsuri Kanorji as seen in the Demon Slayer season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

What to expect from Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc?

The Swordsmith Village Arc is set to feature Tanjiro and Nezuko's journey to the Swordsmith Village. After Tanjiro happens to get his sword destroyed during his fight against Daki and Gyutaro, he will have to get it fixed by Hotaru Haganezuka.

Muichiro Tokito as seen in the Demon Slayer season 3 trailer (Image via Ufotable)

There, Tanjiro and Nezuko are set to team up with Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, and Genya Shinazugawa to fight two Upper Moon Demons, Upper-Rank Five Gyokko and Upper-Rank Four Hantengu, who planned on destroying the Swordsmith Village to stop the production of Nichirin swords.

