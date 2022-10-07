Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc will announce key details this October

Demon Slayer fans have reason to be excited as new information surrounding the Swordsmith Village arc is set to be released on October 15, 2023. It is about time for new information to be revealed about the upcoming season, as the last we heard about the same was when the trailer dropped back in April 2022.

According to the trailer, the upcoming season is set to feature two Hashira - Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, both of whom will play huge roles in the upcoming arc set in the Swordsmith Village.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc set to announce key details

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc will reveal its key details on October 15, 2023. The final episode of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc aired on February 13, 2022. Soon after, in April 2022, Ufotable released the trailer for the third season.

While the trailer primarily consisted of a recap and compilation of snippets from the previous season, it was beautifully depicted as part of a scroll. As the story in the scroll ran out, another scroll appeared in front of it. The scroll started rolling out as its two edges were etched with turquoise blue and pink, which were the key colors for the two Hashira set to appear in the upcoming season, Mist Hashira, aka Muichiro Tokito, and Love Hashira, aka Mitsuri Kanroji.

This is where we started seeing new clips from the forthcoming season. Tanjiro is seen carrying Nezuko on his back as he reaches the Swordsmith Village, where he watches two swordsmiths working on a sword.

Then we are shown glimpses of the two Hashira, Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, who will play vital roles in the upcoming mission, which is set to be located in the Swordsmith Village itself.

What to expect from Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc?

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Trailer (Image via Ufotable)

The upcoming season 3 will see Tanjiro travel with Nezuko to the Swordsmith Village to get his sword repaired by Hotaru Haganezuka. Since he has had his sword repeatedly damaged, Tanjiro will have to explain the same to Haganezuka-san.

But while Tanjiro waits for his sword to get repaired, two demons, Gyokko (Upper-Rank Five) and Hantengu (Upper-Rank Four), plan to attack and destroy the Swordsmith Village to stop the production of Nichirin swords.

Gyomei and Genya (Image via Ufotable)

This is where the two Hashira come into play, as Tanjiro will team up with them to take on the Demons. Another Demon Slayer Corps member, Genya Shinazugawa, will also join them on the mission. We last saw him with Gyomei as they received news of Rengoku's death at the end of Mugen Train arc.

