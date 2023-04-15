Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule: All episodes & when they arrive

Demon Slayer season 3 has hit TV screens, with the first episode already averaging 8.7 out of 10 ratings on IMDb, and now viewers are waiting for the second episode. The second episode of the series is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

The release of the first episode has set the tone for the rest of the season, and a lot of people are curious about the season's release schedule and how many episodes will be in season 3. Information regarding the scheduling and the total number of episodes is provided below.

Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule explained

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 was released on April 9, 2023, as stated below. The anime season is reported to feature 12 episodes.

Date Episode Number Release Timing(JST/ET/BST/IST) 9 April 2023 Episode 1 23:15/10:15/15:15/19:45 16 April 2023 Episode 2 23:15/10:15/15:15/19:45 23 April 2023 Episode 3 23:15/10:15/15:15/19:45 30 April 2023 Episode 4 23:15/10:15/15:15/19:45 7 May 2023 Episode 5 23:15/10:15/15:15/19:45 14 May 2023 Episode 6 23:15/10:15/15:15/19:45 21 May 2023 Episode 7 23:15/10:15/15:15/19:45 28 May 2023 Episode 8 23:15/10:15/15:15/19:45 4 June 2023 Episode 9 23:15/10:15/15:15/19:45 11 June 2023 Episode 10 23:15/10:15/15:15/19:45 18 June 2023 Episode 11 23:15/10:15/15:15/19:45 25 June 2023 Episode 12 23:15/10:15/15:15/19:45

Now, as the first episode has already been released, there are 11 more episodes of the anime. The above table shows the Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule. However, the date and time are subject to change if the studio announces them in the near future.

The first season of the anime had 26 episodes, which covered the first 54 chapters of the manga, whereas the second season covered chapters 55 to 97. In the second part of the second season, the Entertainment District arc covered 28 chapters of manga in 11 episodes.

Therefore, the Swordsmith Village arc has 30 episodes from chapters 98 to 127, which should run for 12 episodes if the studio follows the same tracking pace. As the anime adapts from the original manga, it is expected that it will not change its order.

As for the episode release timings, the episode will be released at 11:15 pm JST every Sunday and will be available to watch on a number of streaming platforms. Those who are in Japan can watch the upcoming episodes on Disney Plus. While international audiences can view it on Crunchyroll and Netflix in selected areas.

As soon as the first episode of the anime aired, it made waves across the internet, as some of the major events of the series are to be followed. In the episode, the anime introduced Love Hashira, Mitsuri, Muzan, all the upper moons, and much more.

What can fans expect from Demon Slayer season 3?

Demon Slayer season 3 will follow Tanjiro's life after the Entertainment District arc. Tanjiro will go to the renowned Swordsmith Village to get a replacement for his broken Nichiring sword. There he will meet two Hashiras, Love Hashira and Mist Hashira.

He will also train for some time to become stronger. In the meantime, Muzan will strike in retaliation for the murders of two Upper Moons in season 2, Daki and Gyutaro. Hantengu, Upper Moon 4, and Gyokko, Upper Moon 5, two of the strongest Twelve Kizuki members, will be sent to conduct a full-scale assault on the Swordsmith village.

Now, it will be upon Tanjiro and the two Hashiras to thwart the onslaught and protect the Swordsmith Village.

It will be interesting to watch how the new season unfolds. However, fans will miss Inosuke and Zenitsu, who are not featured in the Swordsmith Village arc after their fantastic performance in the Entertainment District arc.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes