Demon Slayer season 3 finale review: An emotional climax that marks the Swordsmith Village arc as one of the best of the anime

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale has stunned the anime world with unexpected twists and turns of events. It wraps up Demon Slayer season 3 with an hour-long episode that closes and, at the same time, opens many plots for the upcoming season. The Demon Slayer season 3 finale makes the Swordsmith Village arc one of the best-adapted arcs to date.

The episode, titled The Connected Bonds: Daybreak and First Light, centers around Tanjiro concluding the battle against Hantengu. Tanjiro concludes the fight despite facing intense struggle and the decision to sacrifice the most important thing of his life. The episode also portrays the backstory of Hantengu. Additionally, Muzan Kibutsuji makes an appearance in the episode, indicating his next plan to get to his dream.

Demon Slayer season 3 finale: Muzan’s dream comes true as Nezuko overcomes the impossible

Hype @DbsHype #DemonSlayer Season 3 Finale aired and Hashira Training TV Anime Arc announced as well, let’s go! #DemonSlayer Season 3 Finale aired and Hashira Training TV Anime Arc announced as well, let’s go! https://t.co/vHl0UeV5B4

Previously, in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10, the intensity of the battle between Mitsuri Kanroji and Zohakuten reached its peak as Zohakuten talked foul of Mitsuri. The episode also delved into the backstory, which portrayed Mitsuri’s strength and big appetite as the reasons she faced marriage rejection in the past. Later, Mitsuri strengthened her resolve by recalling how everyone in the Demon Slayer Corps welcomed and accepted her.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro, Nazuko, and Genya sought Hantengu’s main body, but they couldn’t get hold of him due to his being tiny and speedy. Genya started throwing trees toward Hantengu out of desperation. The episode concluded with Nezuko jumping into the air to swipe off Hantengu.

Demon Slayer season 3 finale: The curtain closes on the battle against Hantengu and Nezuko’s sacrifice leads her to a new transformation

The episode starts where the previous episode left off. Nezuko fails to swipe Hantengu as he runs off faster. As Nezuko and Genya run behind Hantengu, Tanjiro falls due to the pain in his ankle. He then remembers Zenitsu saying how to use Thunder Breathing and run in a flash. Tanjiro then gathers up all the circulation of air in his leg’s muscles and blood cells and runs in a flash, which lets him use Hinokami Kagura and try to decapitate Hantengu.

However, Tanjiro fails as Hantengu becomes a big giant, which makes Tanjiro and his sword smaller to cut off Hantengu’s neck. Later, when Nezuko's Blood Demon Art attacks Hantengu, he tumbles off the cliff and flees with the sword of Tanjiro on his neck in search of human flesh to feed on. Tanjiro stands up and again runs towards Hantegu with the sword he got from Muichiro Tokito, which was just in the first stage of repair.

kyouka @shobatodoroki



#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer Nezuko, The Chosen Demon who has an immunity against the sun Nezuko, The Chosen Demon who has an immunity against the sun#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer https://t.co/G0ACWWvmhf

Thus, Tanjiro ultimately gets Hantegu’s head, before which Hantengu gets a flashback of his past. Though Hantengu has been decapitated, in exchange, Tanjiro has to sacrifice his sister, Nezuko, because the dawn is already breaking and he thinks that Nezuko is burned due to the sunlight.

However, surprisingly, Nezuko comes up to Tanjiro, wishes him good morning, and conquers the sunlight. She is not burned and turns into a human due to her unique blood composition.

Demon Slayer season 3 finale: Muzan’s dream to live forever and find a path to conquer the sun

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale depicts that Muzan Kibutsuji is amused to find out that Nezuko conquers the sunlight because now there is no need to find Blue Spider Lily to conquer the sun. He can simply devour Nezuko to do that. The episode delves further into Muzan’s past and explains why he is always on a quest for Blue Spider Lily.

In the backstory of Muzan, it has been shown that Muzan was on the brink of death when, at that moment, he was experimented on with a medicine that made him a demon. He was formidable but couldn’t get out in the sunlight, and that made him angry and desperate.

He couldn’t ask for help, as he had killed the doctor who had made him a demon. However, upon researching the doctor’s note, Muzan understood that the Blue Spider Lily was the key, but he had no luck finding the flower, even after creating Twelve Kizuki. For all these years, conquering the sun was the only thing Muzan wanted.

Demon Slayer season 3 finale: Lady Tamayo's research on Nezuko

Lady Tamayo, who is a demon but on Tanjiro’s side, explains in a letter that she sent to Tanjiro that Nezuko’s blood has evolved and has a unique composition. The letter notes that the blood helped another affected demon return to normal and detach from Muzan’s influence. Lady Tamayo wonders why Nezuko hasn’t returned to being a human, and she also predicts that Nezuko will conquer the sun soon. And ultimately, Nezuko conquers the sun.

Review of Demon Slayer season 3 finale

Esta♠️ @knyesta



This was the best episode Demon Slayer has ever produced. Perfect blend of incredible story content and GOD TIER production. Nezuko no Uta song, unreal animation, breathtaking composition and extended Muzan backstory. My favorite anime episode OAT



1000/10 FINAL REVIEWThis was the best episode Demon Slayer has ever produced. Perfect blend of incredible story content and GOD TIER production. Nezuko no Uta song, unreal animation, breathtaking composition and extended Muzan backstory. My favorite anime episode OAT1000/10 #鬼滅の刃 FINAL REVIEWThis was the best episode Demon Slayer has ever produced. Perfect blend of incredible story content and GOD TIER production. Nezuko no Uta song, unreal animation, breathtaking composition and extended Muzan backstory. My favorite anime episode OAT1000/10 #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/8XrBsH1IvA

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale has been marvelously depicted to conclude the season. The episode has been extended to 70 minutes to make the story smooth and understandable and to bid a proper goodbye to fans. The final episode marks the Swordsmith Village arc adaptation as best with this wonderful conclusion, which is a wonderful combination of the enthralled storyline and captivating animation.

The voice artists deserve equal credit, as they have gone through a rigorous environment to make the character more alive and create emotional attachments with fans. It was remarkable in terms of the animation and story. Particularly, the rearrangement and improvisation of the story made the episode more likable to the audience. It also promises that the story of the Demon Slayer is far from over and that a big battle is coming soon.

Final thoughts

Muzan always wanted a perfect immortal body, and as Nezuko has conquered the sun now, a huge battle is likely to take place in the next season centered on Nezuko. As the Demon Slayer season 3 finale closes the curtain on the Swordsmith Village arc, Demon Slayer season 4 is already in production. The mesmerizing and emotional ending has made fans highly anticipate the next season and opened the floor for speculation and various assumptions.

