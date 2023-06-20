Demon Slayer season 3 finale causes Crunchyroll to crash

Following the release of the Demon Slayer season 3 finale on Sunday, June 18, the number of viewers that tuned into Crunchyroll's website caused the servers to shut down. Thus, there was a major delay before fans could watch the finale, and the streaming website also addressed the same.

Demon Slayer season 3 followed Tanjiro and Nezuko as they went to the Swordsmith Village to get Tanjiro's sword fixed. During their stay, two Upper Moon Demons - Hantengu and Gyokko - attacked the location. Thus, Tanjiro and Nezuko teamed up with Genya, Mitsuri, and Muichiro to take them down.

Demon Slayer season 3 finale viewers crash Crunchyroll servers

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Some users may be experiencing issues using Crunchyroll right now, but our team is aware and is working to fix the situation as soon as possible! Thank you for your patience. Some users may be experiencing issues using Crunchyroll right now, but our team is aware and is working to fix the situation as soon as possible! Thank you for your patience.

Following the release of the Demon Slayer season 3 finale, Crunchyroll servers crashed due to the number of viewers that tuned in for the episode. After the server issues began, it took some for the streaming service to address the issue.

That said, the server issues were only resolved nearly one-and-half hours after it was addressed. Thus, it took some time before fans could watch the Demon Slayer season 3 finale on the streaming service.

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Our service issues have been resolved. Thanks so much for your patience! 🧡 Our service issues have been resolved. Thanks so much for your patience! 🧡

However, several users encountered more issues when the servers went back online. While they were able to watch the episode, they had to wait for some time before the subtitles showed up. That said, this issue did not arise for every user, leaving fans confused about the entire situation.

How fans reacted to Crunchyroll's crash

Five2Nine @Five2NineGaming @Crunchyroll Appreciate the communication, still crazy it took almost an hour for it though. @Crunchyroll Appreciate the communication, still crazy it took almost an hour for it though.

✨マロリー かなり✨™ @prettymallorie @SaaraAdam21 OK I had to make sure it wasn’t me but I’m mad because it’s everywhere on Twitter of what it’s showing even though I read the manga already but still @SaaraAdam21 OK I had to make sure it wasn’t me but I’m mad because it’s everywhere on Twitter of what it’s showing even though I read the manga already but still

Despite the delay by Crunchyroll in addressing the issue, fans appreciated that they were willing to communicate with the audience about the server issues. This helped several fans realize that the website was down and the issues had nothing to do with their internet speed and connectivity.

A major issue fans had was how certain groups of people were able to watch the episode and share their views online. This caused them to be exposed to spoilers.

☁️ 𝑀𝒜𝑅𝐼𝐸 ☁️ @mmt2095 @SaaraAdam21 Yeah and it’s still down. I literately can see the episode on CR app on my phone. But when I try to watch on my laptop or iPad then it’s unavail or down smh 🙄 @SaaraAdam21 Yeah and it’s still down. I literately can see the episode on CR app on my phone. But when I try to watch on my laptop or iPad then it’s unavail or down smh 🙄💢

James Sexton🍒 @SexytimeSexton @Crunchyroll Everytime a big anime has its finale this happens. How did you not predict this? Same thing happened to aot latest piece. Its supposed to be available from 18.45 here in UK. 20.04 still can't watch. Even when the library does load, no need episode @Crunchyroll Everytime a big anime has its finale this happens. How did you not predict this? Same thing happened to aot latest piece. Its supposed to be available from 18.45 here in UK. 20.04 still can't watch. Even when the library does load, no need episode

Fans were quite vexed with Crunchyroll's situation as the servers almost always shut down when a popular anime had its season finale. The same situation was also observed during Attack on Titan's premiere. Thus, fans were confused about how Crunchyroll was unprepared before the anime's premiere.

Moreover, according to fans, the issue was only pertaining to the website, as the mobile application was working fine.

Jay Smith (Sonic/Dragonwolf) @DragonWolf5589 @SaaraAdam21 Mine was working until 15 minutes ago (not even watching this particular anime but was watching something else but its been down for me 8 times in past few weeks) @SaaraAdam21 Mine was working until 15 minutes ago (not even watching this particular anime but was watching something else but its been down for me 8 times in past few weeks)

Meanwhile, several anime fans did not want to watch the Demon Slayer season 3 finale. While watching some other anime on Crunchyroll, several viewers were booted out of the website due to the server crash. Thus, fans were disappointed that the streaming service did not manage their website well, leading to poor streaming experiences.

