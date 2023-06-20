Demon Slayer season 3 finale causes Crunchyroll to crash

Following the release of the Demon Slayer season 3 finale on Sunday, June 18, the number of viewers that tuned into Crunchyroll's website caused the servers to shut down. Thus, there was a major delay before fans could watch the finale, and the streaming website also addressed the same.
Demon Slayer season 3 followed Tanjiro and Nezuko as they went to the Swordsmith Village to get Tanjiro's sword fixed. During their stay, two Upper Moon Demons - Hantengu and Gyokko - attacked the location. Thus, Tanjiro and Nezuko teamed up with Genya, Mitsuri, and Muichiro to take them down.
Demon Slayer season 3 finale viewers crash Crunchyroll servers
Following the release of the Demon Slayer season 3 finale, Crunchyroll servers crashed due to the number of viewers that tuned in for the episode. After the server issues began, it took some for the streaming service to address the issue.
That said, the server issues were only resolved nearly one-and-half hours after it was addressed. Thus, it took some time before fans could watch the Demon Slayer season 3 finale on the streaming service.
However, several users encountered more issues when the servers went back online. While they were able to watch the episode, they had to wait for some time before the subtitles showed up. That said, this issue did not arise for every user, leaving fans confused about the entire situation.
How fans reacted to Crunchyroll's crash
Despite the delay by Crunchyroll in addressing the issue, fans appreciated that they were willing to communicate with the audience about the server issues. This helped several fans realize that the website was down and the issues had nothing to do with their internet speed and connectivity.
A major issue fans had was how certain groups of people were able to watch the episode and share their views online. This caused them to be exposed to spoilers.
Fans were quite vexed with Crunchyroll's situation as the servers almost always shut down when a popular anime had its season finale. The same situation was also observed during Attack on Titan's premiere. Thus, fans were confused about how Crunchyroll was unprepared before the anime's premiere.
Moreover, according to fans, the issue was only pertaining to the website, as the mobile application was working fine.
Meanwhile, several anime fans did not want to watch the Demon Slayer season 3 finale. While watching some other anime on Crunchyroll, several viewers were booted out of the website due to the server crash. Thus, fans were disappointed that the streaming service did not manage their website well, leading to poor streaming experiences.