Demon Slayer season 3 finale disappoints fans in a way no one expected

Following the release of Demon Slayer season 3, the anime created quite a buzz online. Fans believe that the finale was be the best episode of the season, and were glad about how the story was set up for the future. That said, the anime also managed to disappoint many in an unexpected way.

After the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10, it was announced that the season finale would have a runtime of 70 minutes. However, when the episode did release, it was far from the truth.

Not only was the episode delayed on Crunchyroll, the runtime also wasn't what was promised by the anime.

Demon Slayer season 3 finale's real runtime disappoints fans

TheHeadlessNinja @HeadlessNinja12 Did I imagine them saying the finale of Demon Slayer was going to be 70 minutes? @Crunchyroll Did I imagine them saying the finale of Demon Slayer was going to be 70 minutes? @Crunchyroll https://t.co/Fgrlj6Al6s

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale was announced to be 70 minutes long. However, when it was time for its release, the episode arrived after an unforeseen delay. Moreover, even when it was released, several users weren't able to access the same with subtitles.

While the release had several issues, something that had fans even more disappointed was the actual runtime of the episode. Contrary to what was publicized by the anime, the Demon Slayer season 3 finale was just over 50 minutes long.

Fans then realized that the anime was announced to have a 70-minute-long episode as that runtime included the time for the advertisements as well.

TheHeadlessNinja @HeadlessNinja12 @BenHoldcroft97 @Crunchyroll I got the subtitles eventually as well. Turns out they were including ads when they advertised it as 70 mins long, without ads its 51 mins @BenHoldcroft97 @Crunchyroll I got the subtitles eventually as well. Turns out they were including ads when they advertised it as 70 mins long, without ads its 51 mins

Several fans were disappointed as they were hoping for a long watch. However, the finale was filled with flashbacks. There were several flashbacks and slow-mo shots that were added into the anime when the same wasn't present in the manga itself.

Thus, it seemed like a desperate attempt by Ufotable to make the episode long enough for a one-hour premiere.

Gordo Papi @darrin868 Demon slayer is the most annoying anime. I do not need 15 minutes of flashbacks every damn episode. Demon slayer is the most annoying anime. I do not need 15 minutes of flashbacks every damn episode.

While the scenes themselves were intense and worked well with flashbacks, fans were annoyed that the episode only had a runtime of over 50 minutes due to such underhanded tactics. Thus, fans did not feel like the anime did justice to the high expectations set for it.

Firstly, several fans weren't impressed by this season's storyline and progress. In addition to that, they were now left with an odd feeling about the finale. While the fans loved the final episode, the less runtime left them with a poor aftertaste.

That said, many appreciated the Demon Slayer season 3 finale. While it was not as long as it was advertised, it was still longer than two regular episodes of the series.

I’m rereading AOT @AotDaiIy The episode of DEMON SLAYER “COULD” be 55 minutes long, and not 70 minutes long unfortunately The episode of DEMON SLAYER “COULD” be 55 minutes long, and not 70 minutes long unfortunately💔 https://t.co/4SxyWvAzRo

xitzfire @xitzfire_ @AotDaiIy at least its 55 min long not 23 @AotDaiIy at least its 55 min long not 23

Fans loved the new developments in the story. While they were led to believe that Nezuko Kamado would pass away upon coming in contact with the sun's rays, she managed to stay alive. Moreover, she was now able to speak again.

Additionally, Kibutsuji Muzan found out about this and was now after Nezuko in hopes of becoming immune to the sun's rays. Thus, fans will soon be able to see the demon slayers preparing for their final battle against the demons during the next season, which has already been announced by the anime.

While the release window for the same hasn't been announced, fans can expect to soon hear about it.

