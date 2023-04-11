Demon Slayer: How important is Blue Spider Lily to Muzan, explained

The third season of Demon Slayer has just been released, and fans are thrilled. This season, viewers will see exciting fights and adventures with two Hashira and Upper Moons in action. Yet, there is one topic that the Demon Slayer fandom is curious about: the Blue Spider Lily.

Manga readers are already aware of it, but fans who have only watched the anime may be interested in learning about it and why it is important to Muzan. The Blue Spider Lily was referenced in episode 8 of Demon Slayer's second season, following the Mugen Train arc, when Akaza reported to Muzan that he couldn't find it.

Demon Slayer: With the aid of a blue spider lily, Muzan can conquer the sunlight

A still of Blue Spider Lily from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Since the Blue Spider Lily was mentioned in Demon Slayer season 2, fans have wanted to know more about it and why Muzan, the most powerful demon, wanted a flower for himself.

In the Demon Slayer manga, it was revealed that Muzan did not become a demon by magical means but through medication. When Muzan was human, hundreds of years ago, he had a fatal illness that would have killed him before he was 20.

As a result, Muzan sought the assistance of a doctor, who used the blue spider lily to treat his illness. Blue spider lily was an important element in the doctor's medication. It is a very uncommon flower that doesn't exist.

Muzan grew irritated by his illness's growing condition and murdered his doctor before he could complete the drug. It was then that Muzan understood that the medication worked, and he gained a powerful physique. But because the drug was a sample and he did not complete the treatment, he couldn't step into the sunlight and seek human flesh, converting him into a demon.

When Muzan discovered that the doctor's life-saving therapy was effective and that he had no clue how to complete his treatment by making the drug without the blue spider lily, he immediately regretted murdering him. He spent years looking for the flower, hoping to use it to finish the procedure and create the perfect everlasting body, but he was never successful.

An overview of Muzan Kibutsuji

Muzan Kibutsuji is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's main antagonist. He is arguably one of the strongest characters in the series, being the first of his kind and the creator of all other demons. Muzan converted into a demon centuries ago while attempting to treat his fatal disease.

Since then, his purpose has been to live without fear of death and achieve absolute immortality. Muzan strives to do this by overcoming his vulnerability to daylight, which he can accomplish in two ways.

First, by discovering the Blue Spider Lily, and second, by making more demons, hoping that one day they will overcome their susceptibility to sunlight. So began Muzan's search for the blue spider lily and his fixation with locating the one demon that can be impervious to sunlight.

Consequently, Blue Spider Lily is just as crucial to the story's narrative as other individual components. Since Muzan desired to be an immortal who could walk in the daylight, he created an increasing number of demons by failing to obtain the blue spider flower.

In doing so, he massacred the whole Kamado family and transformed Nezuko into a demon. It is expected that at the conclusion of season 3, the anime will detail Muzan's time as a human and his treatment by the doctor.

