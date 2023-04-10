Demon Slayer: Who is Tanjiro's father? Significance of Parenthood in the protagonist's life

The highly anticipated third season of Demon Slayer premiered on April 9, 2023, and the opening episode left viewers speechless. The opening episode of the third season was a special program that lasted 50 minutes. In the first episode, we saw what happened after the Entertainment District and how Tanjiro moved to the Swordsmith Village.

Yet, numerous fans are interested in Tanjiro's paternity as, in the first episode of Demon Slayer's first season, we saw Tanjiro Kamado discover that his mother and brothers had been slaughtered by a demon. Then, to make matters worse, Nezuko Kamado, one of his sisters, started to change into a monster. However, fans were unable to see his father.

Despite his father being partially introduced in the first episode of the first season and fully introduced in episode 19, many fans wanted to learn more about Tanjiro's father as he was only shown in flashbacks.

Demon Slayer: An overview of Tanjuro Kamado

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese manga series written and drawn by Koyoharu Gotouge. From February 2016 to May 2020, it was published in Shueisha's Shonen Manga magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump, with chapters collected in 23 tankobon volumes.

As previously stated, many fans are perplexed regarding Tanjiro's paternity. When the first episode of Demon Slayer season 3 was released, there were post-Entertainment District arc scenes wherein fans got to watch Tanjiro, who was receiving medical treatment to recover from his injuries. But just as he was about to wake up, he had a dream.

In the dream, he was able to see his predecessors and Yoriichi Tsugikuni, which left many fans confused. Nevertheless, before things proceed any further, Tanjuro Kamado is Tanjiro Kamado's father's name. He died before a major event in the Demon Slayer story. While the length of Tanjuro's absence from the plot isn't specified, he can be seen conversing with a younger Tanjiro in various flashback sequences.

Tanjuro was a weak-looking man with black hair that was tinged with crimson, red eyes, and fair skin. Tanjiro, his son, bears a strong likeness to him in terms of hair and eye color. He had a disease that left his skin looking drab and made him weak. Nevertheless, Tanjuro was born with a birthmark on his forehead.

Tanjuro wore a similar costume to his son, wearing a black checkered haori that was orange rather than dark turquoise, and wore Hanafuda earrings before passing them down to Tanjiro.

What role does Tanjuro had in Tanjiro's life?

Despite not being a key character in Demon Slayer, Tanjuro had an important part in Tanjiro's life. Tanjuro was proven to be a remarkably powerful person, despite not being a demon slayer and having a sad sickness that renders his body terribly feeble. Even without using a Nichirin Sword, he was able to defeat a bear that was about nine feet tall in the blink of an eye.

Tanjuro was also capable of performing the Hinokami Kagura, a traditional dance for the Fire God that was done continuously from dusk till dawn on the new year. While doing so, he also constantly made sure Tanjiro watched and picked up on the dance's moves. These precise movements of the dance were part of the Sun Breathing Technique.

Tanjuro was deceased in the main Demon Slayer plot, but he was constantly in the minds of his two remaining children, Nezuko and Tanjiro. Not only that but it was demonstrated that Tanjiro would recall Tanjuro in difficult moments, such as in the Mugen train arc and the Mount Natagumo arc.

Apart from Hinokami Kagura, Tanjiro learned about the Transparent World and the Selfless State from his father. By enabling one to see an opponent's blood flow, muscle activity, and joint movement, the transparent world approach enables one to anticipate an opponent's assaults.

Whereas the selfless state is the polar opposite of the transparent world in that the user totally erases their existence from the battlefield, erasing their fighting spirit, will to fight, bloodlust, rage, hatred, malevolence, drive, and enmity.

Are Tanjuro and Yoriichi Tsugikuni connected?

Tanjuro Kamada, as previously stated, would do the Hinokami Kagura dance, which is essentially the Sun Breathing technique, on the first day of every new year. The Hinokami Kagura dance was not just performed by Tanjuro; rather, it was also passed down to him by his forebears. Despite this, Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the first demon slayer, was the only known user of this long-forgotten method.

As a result, there are doubts over whether the Kamada family is tied to Demon Slayer Corp. or whether Tanjiro's family is related to Yoriichi. The answer is no. The Demon Slayer Corps has not been involved with Kamado for decades. It all started with Yoriichii; when he saved Sumiyoshi's life, they became friends.

Yoriichi had a small circle of friends and usually felt better after visiting Sumiyoshi's place and talking with him. Yoriichi would perform his Sun Breathing techniques in front of Sumiyoshi and his family during his visits. As Yoriichi would perform, Sumiyoshi would observe carefully, and when Yoriichi left, Sumiyoshi realized he would never see Yoriichi again.

When Sumiyoshi realized he would never see Yoriichii again, he was determined to carry on his legacy by passing down the Hanafuda earnings and Sun Breathing Style to his successors. This is how the Sun Breathing Technique has remained consistent throughout the Kamado family for over a century.

Tanjuro, therefore, played a crucial part in Tanjiro's life by teaching him sun breathing and other skills that were pivotal against Muzan. Though there has been little emphasis on Tanjiro's father, it has been enough to demonstrate the vital influence he played that shaped both of his remaining children's lives.

