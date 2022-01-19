Why is Muzan powerless against Yoriichi in Demon Slayer?

[Spoilers for Demon Slayer ahead]

The name “Yoriichi Tsukiguni” is not unknown to fans of Demon Slayer. He is arguably the strongest character in the series, single-handedly overwhelming Muzan when the two engage in combat.

Muzan, who was the Demon King, rarely showed fear throughout the series. Owing to his long life, strength and a ridiculously fast regeneration rate, very few people stood a chance against him. But he shuddered in fear when he saw Tanjiro with the Hanafuda earrings as it reminded him of Yoriichi Tsukiguni.

Demon Slayer: About Yoriichi Tsukiguni and his strength levels

Yoriichi Tsukiguni was the first person to come up with a breathing style that enhance one’s physical abilities in order to keep up with demons in combat. He was considered to be a prodigy because he was able to beat a skilled swordsman when he first picked up a sword. His physical abilities were far superior compared to a regular human being and was able to kill demons effortlessly.

There were many reasons why Yoriichi was able to drive Muzan into a corner. He was born with the Demon Slayer Mark which enhanced their physical abilities. He also had access to a certain ocular ability known as Transparent World which let him look at beings as though they were transparent.

This allowed him to look at muscle contractions and lung expansions in order to determine the perfect time to strike someone. This ability paired with superhuman-level reflexes, made him the strongest Demon Slayer in the series.

Yoriichi was in a Selfless State when facing Muzan. This meant that he had no emotions, bloodlust or animosity, making it very difficult for Muzan to gauge his true powers or predict his moves.

lunar🌙 @shuugens it’s so satisfying to see muzan still so scared of yoriichi, even centuries later. yoriichi has always left muzan with these horrific scars. despite not killing him, you have to give it to yoriichi, he might have given muzan a life more painful than death. it’s so satisfying to see muzan still so scared of yoriichi, even centuries later. yoriichi has always left muzan with these horrific scars. despite not killing him, you have to give it to yoriichi, he might have given muzan a life more painful than death. https://t.co/RVg5rZDIOK

Breath of the Sun is the first breathing style from which other breathing styles branched out. This breathing style had 13 forms and was specifically designed to kill Muzan. The 13th form is a repetition of the 12 previous forms performed in succession in order to destroy the 12 vital organs present in his body. The last form was designed to destroy seven brains and five hearts that were present inside the Demon King’s body.

Yoriichi Tsukiguni’s swordsmanship, enhanced physical abilities and his breathing style were the main reasons why he was able to single handedly cause problems for Muzan. Had Muzan not escaped, Yoriichi would have succeeded in killing the Demon King during the Sengoku era itself.

Edited by Danyal Arabi