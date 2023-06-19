Where to start Demon Slayer manga after season 3 finale, explained

Fans unable to contain their anticipation have begun the search for Demon Slayer manga now that the episode 11 marked the end of season 3. Although studio Ufotable has confirmed the production of season 4 of Demon Slayer, there is no information available regarding its release date other than the fact that it will premiere sometime in 2024. As such, this is a long wait for the anime adaptation to catch up with the manga.

Following the conclusion of the Swordsmith Village arc, the only arcs left to cover include the Hashira Training arc, which Demon Slayer season 4 will cover, and the Final Battle arc, which has been divided into two sub-arcs - Infinity Castle arc and Sunrise Countdown arc. So, before the season 4 arrives, here's a chance for fans to pick up the manga and be updated with the plot before the premiere.

Following the events of season 3 finale, fans can continue Demon Slayer manga to read up on the next arcs

VED @VedIsGOAT End of Demon Slayer season 3. As expected, animation is top notch. Even though plot was average than season 2, I really enjoyed the season. I already know about nezuko' sun resistance but still I feel emotions in this scene. Hope hashira training arc come soon. End of Demon Slayer season 3. As expected, animation is top notch. Even though plot was average than season 2, I really enjoyed the season. I already know about nezuko' sun resistance but still I feel emotions in this scene. Hope hashira training arc come soon. https://t.co/eBwsVi6Uz2

Until the fourth season, the anime has faithfully adapated the First Selection arc, Kidnapper's Bog arc, Asakusa arc, Tsuzimi Mansion arc, Mount Natagumo arc, Rehabilitation Training arc, Mugen Train arc, Entertainment District arc, and Swordsmith Village arc.

The latest arc covered chapters 98 to 127, which followed Tanjiro’s journey into the Swordsmith Village in search of a new sword after the previous one was broken in battle. The season concludes with his battle against the Upper Moon Four, Hantengu. Hence, fans can start reading from chapter 128 and follow the storyline from where the anime left off.

Demon Slayer @KimetsuDaily BREAKING NEWS: DEMON SLAYER SEASON 4 WILL RELEASE IN 2024 BREAKING NEWS: DEMON SLAYER SEASON 4 WILL RELEASE IN 2024 https://t.co/yl2Kmvx1UV

Chapter 128 through 136 covers the Hashira Training arc of the Demon Slayer manga, which sees Tanjiro and his friends' intense training with the Hashiras to prepare for the battle to come. Meanwhile, Muzan continues his search for Nezuko’s location to consume her, which would give him the ability to overcome the effects of sunlight.

The Final Battle arc is introduced after the Hashira Training arc, which covers chapter 137 to 205. The arc will follow the Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Nezuko, and the Hashiras in an epic-showdown between the demon slayers and the Upper Moons.

However, since the arc consists of large number of chapters, it has been divided into the Infinity Castle arc, which covers chapter 137 to 183, and the Sunrise Countdown arc covering the rest 22 chapters. The latter sub-arc follows the demon slayers’ final battle with Muzan Kibutsuji, the first demon and the reason for the existence of the demons in this world.

It is unclear as of now if the fourth season will include the Infinity Castle arc since it cover a fairly large part of the series. However, it is quite possible that the season will not cover the whole storyline and may divide it into two cours.

Yami ReiRei, JK @LossThief Not sure how I feel about the Demon Slayer anime skipping over the manga's greatest admission of cowardice Not sure how I feel about the Demon Slayer anime skipping over the manga's greatest admission of cowardice https://t.co/DkIK1lr6gX

Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer manga has been serialized in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine from February 2016 to May 2020. Therefore, fans can enjoy reading the series online through Viz Media’s official Shonen Jump library or the Manga Plus app from playstore, both of which include the whole run of Demon Slayer manga.

