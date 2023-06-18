Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Demon Slayer season 3 finale ever since episode 10 aired on June 11. The episode overlooked the fight between Mitsuri and Zohakuten while Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya tried to behead Hantengus’s original body. The finale concluded their fight with the upper-moon in the most epic and well-deserved fashion.

Ever since Tanjiro went to the Swordsmith Village in search of a new sword, fans have been kept on the edge of their seats with each episode ending on a cliffhanger. However, it was all leading up to episode 11, the season finale, and fans are left nothing less than satisfied.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers from the final episode

Demon Slayer Season 3 finale might be the best episode of the season

The finale of the third season of Demon Slayer took viewers on an emotional roller coaster, ranging from heartbreak to extreme happiness. Fans have collectively expressed their emotions on social media, particularly Twitter, and it is evident that a significant number of fans were moved to tears by the conclusion.

The most emotional moment in the Demon Slayer season 3 finale was when Nezuko was exposed to sunlight and started burning up. Neither Tanjiro shielding her with his body nor Nezuko shrinking down to size could prevent the tragic event from happening. Evidently, no matter what Tanjiro did, he could not protect the person he loved most in the world.

Demon Slayer- KNY Updates @kny_updates This is more than what i imagined it would be. Demon Slayer man @knyesta The way we are all collectively cryingThis is more than what i imagined it would be. Demon Slayer man @knyesta The way we are all collectively crying😭 This is more than what i imagined it would be. Demon Slayer man😭😭😭

Zohakuten’s decapitated body chased the villagers, and there was no time to save them both. Seeing this, Nezuko kicked Tanjiro away toward the villagers indicating her wish for him to save them.

Those who’ve read the manga already know what’s about happen next. After Tanjiro saved the villagers, he fell to the ground weeping at the loss of his sister. However, the next scene depicted the first-person view of someone getting up from the ground and slowly moving toward Tanjiro.

luke ☪︎ @pintoftech 70 minute season finale of demon slayer in 10 minutes 70 minute season finale of demon slayer in 10 minutes https://t.co/qyAZzBDdaa

To the surprise and delight of the audience, it was none other than Nezuko, who apparently became immune to sunlight but that’s not all. She no longer needed the bamboo mouthguard and even spoke to Tanjiro for the first time since she became a demon, which translates to ‘Good Morning’.

Ecargmura @ecargmura



That scene made me emotional.







#DemonSlayer #鬼滅の刃 The final Demon Slayer episode made me cry.That scene made me emotional. The final Demon Slayer episode made me cry. That scene made me emotional.😭😭😭#DemonSlayer #鬼滅の刃

Watching Tanjiro and his struggle to choose between his sister and the villagers had a big impact on the viewers. The credit for such an immersive experience can be given to the stage play and production team, who have also been praised by the fans, with some even stating that the Demon Slayer season 3 finale is the best episode of the series.

IB Edits @IBEdits1 it was amazing! The actors literally came out of the anime and the production was just beautiful! I have to watch it again! Absolutely loved the stage play of Demon Slayerit was amazing! The actors literally came out of the anime and the production was just beautiful! I have to watch it again! Absolutely loved the stage play of Demon Slayer 😩🔥😍 it was amazing! The actors literally came out of the anime and the production was just beautiful! I have to watch it again!

Note🦖 @NoteCienEmoji FINAL REVIEW



This was the best episode Demon Slayer has ever produced. Perfect blend of incredible story content and GOD TIER production. Nezuko no Uta song, unreal animation, breathtaking composition and extended Muzan backstory. My favorite anime episode OAT



7/10 FINAL REVIEWThis was the best episode Demon Slayer has ever produced. Perfect blend of incredible story content and GOD TIER production. Nezuko no Uta song, unreal animation, breathtaking composition and extended Muzan backstory. My favorite anime episode OAT7/10 https://t.co/5MxvDDm6OH

karia 🌟 @arakira8 demon slayer… i never doubted u demon slayer… i never doubted u

Overall, the Demon Slayer season 3 finale was everything fans were expecting and more. With the conclusion of the Swordsmith Village arc, fans can still keep up the hype and wait for season 4 of Demon Slayer which has been confirmed to be in production. To note the next season will include the Hashira Training arc and possibly the Infinity Castle arc.

Poll : 0 votes