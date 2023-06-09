Demon Slayer season 3 final episode length revealed

The final episode of Demon Slayer season 3 is set to be released on June 18, 2023. Earlier today, several reputed sources claimed that the episode would be an hour long. Given that the final episode of season 2 lasted 45 minutes, the claim is sure to be true. This has become a staple for Studio Ufotable, and it seems like a good way to end the Swordsmith Village storyline on a high note.

Demon Slayer season 3 was previously announced to consist of 12 episodes. However, given that episode 10 is set to be released on June 11, the finale would be the last two episodes combined, and the season would last for 11 weeks instead of 12.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3.

Demon Slayer season 3 is going to end with a longer episode

Demon Slayer @KimetsuDaily BREAKING NEWS: Demon Slayer Season 3 FINAL EPISODE will be 1 HOUR special episode BREAKING NEWS: Demon Slayer Season 3 FINAL EPISODE will be 1 HOUR special episode https://t.co/OUAwtP3nzC

While it was initially reported that the episode was going to be one hour long, it’s actually going to last 45 minutes. This has been a recurring tactic by Ufotable, as they tend to end the seasons with longer episodes, as shown in season 2, and it helps to complete every storyline on a high note.

This episode is going to feature the outcome of Tanjiro and his friends’ battle with the two Upper Moons and the path that they are going to take for the following season. According to recent reports, Ufotable is already working on the fourth season, which has generated a lot of excitement in the fandom.

The final episode is going to be released on June 18 and is going to be the eleventh episode of the season.

Details of the third season

Demon Slayer season 3 covers the Swordsmith Village arc of the manga, which is centered around Tanjiro getting a new sword after his last one was broken in the previous arc. He journeys to the titular city, which is a secret place for blacksmiths, and runs into the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and his fellow Demon Slayer, Genya Shinazugawa.

However, things take a turn for the worse as they are invaded by the fifth and fourth Upper Moons, Gyokko and Hantengu, respectively. Tanjiro’s party divides into two groups, and they have their respective battles, which show a lot of key elements such as Genya’s demon transformation, Muichiro’s lost memories, and Mitsuri’s amazing strength and abilities, which are all moments fans of the manga were waiting for.

There have been a lot of mixed receptions when it comes to Demon Slayer season 3 regarding the ups and downs of the animation and how this storyline has been a bit lower in quality compared to the previous one, but the general views have been positive. Hopefully, the final episode will end the season on a high note.

Poll : 0 votes