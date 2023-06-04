Demon Slayer season 3 finally gives Mitsuri the recognition she deserves

Demon Slayer season 3, much like previous seasons, has been a topic of discussion online and one of the biggest talking points has been the role of the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, in the story. While Swordsmith Village is one of the most celebrated arcs, Demon Slayer season 3 has given every new character a moment to shine, except Mitsuri, which has been a point of contention among fans.

However, the recent episode has given the Love Hashira the recognition she deserves, showcasing why she is one of the most powerful warriors of the Demon Slayer Corp and a fan favorite for manga readers out there.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3.

Mitsuri is finally getting the spotlight in Demon Slayer season 3

lau @yorzloid SHE'S SO PRETTY MITSURI KANROJI IS HER NAME SHE'S SO PRETTY MITSURI KANROJI IS HER NAME https://t.co/NNmYsWhWxB

Mitsuri has been sidelined for most of the season so far. While she had a very decent introduction to the Swordsmith Village arc, bonding with both Tanjiro and Nezuko while coming across as a very likable and funny character, it has to be said that when push comes to shove, she wasn't doing much at first.

While Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya had to deal with the fourth Upper Moon, Hantengu and his clones, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, was facing the fifth Upper Moon, Gyokko, Mitsuri was saving a few civilians and her role was very subdued compared to other characters in the story.

It is true that manga readers already knew what was going to happen with her character in this storyline but anime-only viewers were a bit disappointed at first as they thought she was going to contribute a lot more to the story. However, things in Demon Slayer season 3 have taken a turn for the better with the recent episode 9, in which she faced the fourth Upper Moon.

Social media goes gaga for Mitsuri

Mitsuri finally arrives on the scene to help Tanjiro and his friends on the battlefield, which was something that a lot of manga readers were eagerly awaiting. She is one of the most powerful Hashira in the franchise while also having an inhuman amount of physical strength, thus offering a very strong constant to her romantic, upbeat, and silly personality.

Asael @Asael_96

This whole scene was 10/10 really well done

Good use of CGI for the dragons and combining with the dynamic Camera angle.

#鬼滅の刃 At least Mitsuri was incredible~This whole scene was 10/10 really well doneGood use of CGI for the dragons and combining with the dynamic Camera angle. At least Mitsuri was incredible~This whole scene was 10/10 really well doneGood use of CGI for the dragons and combining with the dynamic Camera angle.#鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/myJ7B5X6GP

Her facing Zohakuten has been one of the most notorious moments of the entire season, showcasing how powerful she truly is and how much of a stand she can take against such a terrifying opponent. This fight has been highly regarded by fans across the internet, with the Love Hashira, in particular, being highlighted as well.

Another element that has been praised is the production by Ufotable. While the production in Demon Slayer season 3, much like in previous seasons, has been praised overall for its sheer high quality, it has to be mentioned that the fight scene, in particular, was viewed as one of the best moments in the arc. Mitsuri's fighting style has been one of the biggest reasons for this.

Esta♠️ @knyesta another positive about the ep is that it left me with something i’m extremely excited for. ufotable is showing they really love animating mitsuri’s style and it’s so dynamic and fun. given we got 2 whole eps left + an extended one, we might get some PEAK another positive about the ep is that it left me with something i’m extremely excited for. ufotable is showing they really love animating mitsuri’s style and it’s so dynamic and fun. given we got 2 whole eps left + an extended one, we might get some PEAK https://t.co/KnDzyrEjQh

This was much-needed for Mitsuri's character and, arguably, for Demon Slayer season 3 as a whole as it added an element of surprise for people that are anime-only viewers. It was also a very great moment for her character as well.

Final thoughts

MiØ ❄ @OyasumiMioo I don't post about episodes during on going season for Demon Slayer but I must say the dragons look so detailed and Mitsuri looked awesome as well.



I know there is a discourse going on for Mui vs Gyokko and I can see the problems but overall a good show. I don't post about episodes during on going season for Demon Slayer but I must say the dragons look so detailed and Mitsuri looked awesome as well. I know there is a discourse going on for Mui vs Gyokko and I can see the problems but overall a good show. https://t.co/CQmjOQN1w4

Demon Slayer season 3 has had its fair share of ups and downs but it continues to be one of the most popular series in 2023 and Mitsuri Kanroji's arrival in this episode has been one of the best moments in the season so far. It was a moment that lived up to the expectations that manga readers had regarding this character and her role as the Love Hashira.

