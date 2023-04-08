Demon Slayer: Why Mitsuri became a Hashira, explained

Demon Slayer's detailed plot has a solid foundation. Every single one of the series' characters has an individual story to share with the audience of the Demon Slayer universe. The notion of Hashira is one of the primary focuses of the narrative as they play a critical role in progressing the plot in every season and movie. Nine Hashiras were shown alive initially in the anime, and each of them holds a special backstory.

Mitsuri, also known as Love Hashira, is one of the two main Hashiras featured in Demon Slayer Season 3. Fans were seen indulging in extensive discussions about her past and the sole reason they became Hashira after they were introduced to the anime in the first season.

The reason for Mitsuri becoming a Hashira can be found in her name, "love." She took the Nichirin blade in her hand in order to find a suitable marriage partner in the world of Demon Slayer.

Mitsuri Kanroji became the Love Hashira to find a suitable life partner in Demon Slayer

Mitsuri, also known as Love Hashira, is a powerful female warrior. She is the second Hashira to play a major part in the third season. In the first season, Mitsuri was portrayed as a very feminine and shy Hashira. Her delicate appearance is sometimes misinterpreted as a weakness, but she is a highly skilled and lethal warrior.

She initially joined the Demon Slayer Corps to find a suitable life partner for herself who would be physically stronger than her. She took the step after a long period of trying to conceal her innate strength to have a normal love life. She was born to a mother who was known for her strength, but among all five siblings, she proved to be the strongest.

Mitsuri's strength astounded her mother from an early age, and as she grew older, she developed an insatiable appetite. Her overeating habits also caused her hair to turn pink at the roots and fade to green at the ends. Her overall appearance, combined with her immense strength, made it difficult for her to find a partner.

Even after trying to completely change herself and hide her true nature and identity, she failed in the game of love, and then the path towards becoming a warrior opened up for her. Even though her intention was to find love, her journey made her accept herself and find beauty in her inner strength.

The swiftness with which she rose to the position of elite warrior demonstrates her exceptional skill in the profession. Mitsuri completed her Final Selection challenge after only six months of training under Rengoku. Her abilities will be precisely demonstrated to fans in Swordsmith Village Arc, where she will slay numerous demons.

In Demon Slayer, her primary demon-slaying weapon is also quite distinct from other Nichirin blades, just like her story, which ultimately contributes to her unique fighting style and amplifies her beauty. She gracefully twirls her slim and flexible Nichirin blade like a ribbon to cut down demons.

As time went on, she came across some of the greatest Hashiras in action. After learning about each of the warriors and witnessing all the sacrifices, she realized how little a reason she had for becoming a Hashira, and she began to use her abilities to protect society.

