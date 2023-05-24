Demon Slayer season 3: The Swordsmith Village arc fails to live up to the hype

Demon Slayer season 3 was one of the most anticipated anime of 2023: It has been one of the most celebrated series in recent years, becoming a worldwide phenomenon across the globe, and turning characters like Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Rengoku into icons. However, when the third season dropped in recent weeks, the Swordsmith Village arc struggled to capture viewers as the previous storylines did.

Here we'll try to address what went wrong with Demon Slayer season 3 and why it went against fan expectations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3.

Explaining why Demon Slayer season 3 has struggled to live up to the hype

Part of the reason that Demon Slayer season 3 hasn’t been as highly regarded as previous ones could very well be connected to the actual plot of the story and the lack of dynamics in it.

Even in the pages of the manga, Swordsmith Village is not the most celebrated of arcs, which is why Ufotable didn’t have the best source material to work with as it is.

Akanksha @rehnedeakanksha missing Inosuke and Zenitsu lately in season 3 🥹 missing Inosuke and Zenitsu lately in season 3 🥹 https://t.co/4C4KBepNvw

Something that a lot of fans didn’t enjoy was the absence of Inosuke and Zenitsu in the arc. While it is explained why they are not part of Tanjiro and Nezuko’s adventure in Swordsmith Village and characters like Genya and Mitsuri were given time to shine, they have become major characters in the story and fan-favorites, so a full season without them feels off.

The feeling of this being a detour and sidequest is there, even if two Upper Moons show up, which is saying a lot because not even their presence managed to up the stakes like it did in the past. Compared to the Infinity Train and Entertainment District arcs, this one does pale in comparison and feels like a step down in quality.

Lack of twists and turns

Messiahkaye @Messiahkayex Hantengu finally reveals his final form Hantengu finally reveals his final form😈 https://t.co/HvB3CXHePl

While Demon Slayer season 3 is not the only part of the series that can be deemed as straightforward in terms of the plot, it can be said that is the one that suffers the most in this regard. That is because the plot itself is quite linear, lacking some of the twists that keep things interesting and dynamic.

This could be represented in the characters of the Upper Moons, Gyokko, and Hantengu. While they have shown to be capable enemies and their abilities are delightfully creepy, in terms of their characters there isn’t a lot to explore and at times they feel like simple obstacles that Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya have to overcome.

There is nothing wrong with having a villain that is pure evil but it has to be delivered in a way that is entertaining, dynamic, and compelling, which is something that these two Upper Moons tend to struggle with a lot. That is probably why they are often sidelined by fans compared to the first three Moons, all of which have become fan-favorites in the Demon Slayer community.

Final thoughts

Cam レオン @Shinigami_Cam #DemonSlayer #kimetsunoyaiba Catching up with Demon Slayer anime and Mitsuri is amazing fr Catching up with Demon Slayer anime and Mitsuri is amazing fr 💕 #DemonSlayer #kimetsunoyaiba https://t.co/kJAOOI4q9m

Demon Slayer season 3 is not without its merits. The new characters are still very likable and enjoyable, the fighting scenes are top-notch, and the animation by Ufotable remains one of the best in the entire anime industry, which is saying a lot. In terms of sheer entertainment, the quality is still there and there are a lot of valid reasons to enjoy it for what it is.

The general reason why it hasn’t lived up to the hype made by fans is the fact that is pretty much a transition arc and one that doesn’t have a very strong premise or development. The antagonists in question are not the most memorable and the lack of two major characters like Zenitsu and Inosuke takes some of the charm that the series has created with their dynamics.

In layman terms, it is a fun arc, albeit one that doesn’t have the strongest basis when it comes to the storytelling side of things.

Poll : 0 votes