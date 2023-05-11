Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 cliffhanger baffles fandom with Genya’s demonic transformation

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 was arguably the most popular so far, leaving fans at the edge of their seats with the final shots of Genya Shinazugawa as a demon. This image surprised the protagonist, Tanjiro Kamado, as much as it did fans, as the process of demonification that was on display there wasn’t the same that the series’ worldbuilding had established until that point.

However, there is a lot to unpack when it comes to this episode, and what the season has been like so far. Manga readers already know the reasons behind Genya’s transformation, and what’s to come, but for anime-only viewers, this is a wild ride at the moment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of the latest episode of the new season of Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 had an amazing cliffhanger

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 ended with a massive cliffhanger, which was when Tanjiro found Genya, who had recently impaled one of the Upper Moons that invaded the Swordsmith Villa, Hantengu, and ripped his head off.

Tanjiro was happy at first, but once he saw Genya transform into a demon, his reaction quickly changed to one of fear.

Judging by the reactions to the same on Twitter, a lot of fans were left in complete shock by what they were looking at.

This is quite likely the most intense moment in the third season so far, highlighting a lot of what’s to come, and also adding another layer to a very interesting, albeit mysterious character in Genya.

Another fun reason for debate among fans after the Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 came out was Genya’s hair during his transformation. There have been colored pages of Genya as a demon in the manga where he has yellow highlights, which has become a classic trait of his. However, it has been shown that Ufotable sometimes takes liberties, as it happened with Douma, so the yellow being retained was a nice surprise.

Naturally, anime-only viewers have been completely shocked by this revelation, and it generates a lot of different questions about what has been established in the series, and who the character of Genya is.

This is interesting as he is also the brother of the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, who has been shown to have a deep hatred for demons, as was depicted during his interactions with Nezuko earlier in the series.

Final thoughts

Genya's transformation was a massive cliffhanger (Image via Ufotable).

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 was a massive moment in the series, and Genya’s transformation was, of course, the icing on the cake, and a very good way to hold everybody’s attention until the sixth episode drops the next weekend.

There is a lot of interesting lore when it comes to the character of Genya, and his transformation is arguably one of the most interesting abilities in all of Demon Slayer, so there is going to be a lot to explore in the coming episodes, with this season living up to the expectations of the fans so far.

