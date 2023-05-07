Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 is set to be released on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. Demon Slayer season 3, Swordsmith Village Arc, has already garnered much attention from fans around the world, and the anticipation for Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6, is growing among fans after the interesting conclusion of episode 5.

The series has been one of the most-awaited series of this year, and the latest installment has promised an exciting and action-packed continuation of the series. As the anime delves more into the story of Tanjiro's adventure in Swordsmith Village, excitement and suspense among fans are also on the rise.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 will showcase the past relationship between Genya Shinazugawa and Sanemi Shinazugawa

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan. The episode will be aired officially on Crunchyroll, and it will also be available to fans across the world via Disney Plus and other digital streaming platforms in dubbed and subbed versions.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of the anime:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:45 pm

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6

#DemonSlayer #demonslayerseason3 Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 PEAK CINEMAS Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 PEAK CINEMAS 😱🔥🔥#DemonSlayer #demonslayerseason3 https://t.co/hfCr6EBdJu

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6, titled I Thought You Were Going to be a Hashira, has been revealed on the official website, promising an intense and emotional experience. In this upcoming episode, viewers can expect to witness a high-stakes battle as Tanjiro and Genya join forces to face a formidable Upper-Rank demon with multiple forms.

Tensions will rise as Tanjiro skillfully confronts the demon's emotion-based forms, while Genya focuses on defeating the true form in pursuit of his goal to become a Hashira. The suspense will continue to build as Genya's past and his strong desire to apologize to his elder brother, Sanemi, come to the forefront.

As the fight intensifies, viewers will be left wondering if Genya can overcome his inner turmoil and achieve his dream of becoming a Hashira. With the stakes higher than ever, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 is sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the outcome of this thrilling confrontation.

A brief recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5

Esta♠️ @knyesta Demon Slayer episode 5 BLEW the doors off the season. took my breath away and left me absolutely stunned. Gyokko was adapted wonderfully, mitsuris ost is 10/10 and Solar Halo… wow. legitimately top 3 favorite cuts in kny. Idk what else to say 10/10 just isn’t enough Demon Slayer episode 5 BLEW the doors off the season. took my breath away and left me absolutely stunned. Gyokko was adapted wonderfully, mitsuris ost is 10/10 and Solar Halo… wow. legitimately top 3 favorite cuts in kny. Idk what else to say 10/10 just isn’t enough https://t.co/TpnzDLZ7tm

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, viewers witnessed the ongoing battle between the Demon Slayers and the fish demons. Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, engaged in a fierce confrontation with Gyokko, the Upper Rank 5 Demon. Gyokko displayed his cruel and twisted art, which involved mangled swordsmiths, and attacked Muichiro with his Blood Demon Art.

Simultaneously, Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, arrived in the village to protect its inhabitants and save the village chief from the fish demons. She displayed her strength and determination by defeating the fish demons using her Love Breathing technique.

Demon Slayer @DemonSlayerSc SOLAR HALO DRAGO DANCE SOLAR HALO DRAGO DANCE https://t.co/TN6gMbmIdt

Meanwhile, Tanjiro and Nezuko faced Hantengu's various forms. With Nezuko's Blood Demon Art, Tanjiro's blade changed color from black to red, enabling him to defeat three of Hantengu's forms using the Hinokami Kagura - Dragon Sun Halo Head Dance.

The episode concluded with a shocking revelation, as Tanjiro found Genya Shinazugawa holding Aizetsu's head but sporting a demonfied face. This suspenseful turn of events left fans eager to see how the Demon Slayers would overcome these challenges and continue their fight against the menacing demons.

