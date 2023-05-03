Demon Slayer season 3: Everything to know about Mitsuri and her Love Breathing before episode 5 airs

Mitsuri Kanroji aka The Love Hashira will finally be seen in action in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5. The season has reached a tipping point, with all the main characters now returning to action following Muzan's demon squad's attack on Swordsmith Village. In the upcoming episode, fans will get to witness Mitsuri's Love Breathing technique along with her unique Nichirin blade.

Written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer delves into the individual stories of all characters. The idea of Hashira is one of the main focal points of the story since they are essential to the development of the plot in every season and movie. Keeping this in mind, many details about Mitsuri will be revealed to the audience as the third season's plot develops further.

Demon Slayer season 3: The story of Mitsuri Kanroji aka the love Hashira

Mitsuri, also known as Love Hashira, is one of the two main Hashiras featured in Demon Slayer season 3. Fans were seen indulging in extensive discussions about the Hashira's past as well as her relevance in the plot after episode 4 aired on April 30, 2023, which showed Mitsuri rushing with a sense of urgency to Swordsmith Village after getting the news of the demons' attack.

Mitsuri is a powerful warrior who is the creator and user of the Love Breathing style in Demon Slayer. In the first season, the Love Hashira was first seen portrayed as a very feminine and shy entity. Her delicate appearance can sometimes be misinterpreted as a weakness, but she is a highly skilled and lethal warrior.

Her initial motive to join the Demon Slayer Corps was to find a suitable life partner for herself who would be physically stronger than her. She made that decision after a long period of trying to conceal her real strength to have a normal love life.

Mitsuri was born to a mother who was known for her strength. She has five siblings and has proved to be the strongest. Her strength astounded her mother from an early age, and as she grew older, she developed an insatiable appetite. Her overeating habits also caused her hair to turn pink at the roots and fade to green at the ends. Overall, her appearance and immense strength made her stand out from other girls and ultimately made it more difficult for her to find a partner.

The road to becoming a warrior opened up for her when she was unable to maintain a good relationship despite her best efforts to completely alter her appearance and conceal her actual nature and strength. Even though her intention was to find love, her journey made her accept herself and find beauty in her inner strength.

She excelled in her field, as seen by how swiftly she attained the rank of elite warrior. Mitsuri completed her Final Selection challenge after only six months of training under Kyojuro Rengoku. She customized the Flame Breathing style taught by Rengoku to fit her own requirements.

There are six techniques and forms of the Love Hashira’s Breathing style which she gracefully uses to decapitate demons. She leverages her exceptional muscle density, which endows her with immense strength without adding to her body mass, to execute rapid and forceful attacks while displaying remarkable nimbleness and suppleness, similar to her flexible Nichirin sword.

In Demon Slayer, her main demon-slaying weapon is also quite distinct from other Nichirin blades, just like her story, which ultimately contributes to her unique fighting style and amplifies her beauty. She gracefully twirls her slim, flexible Nichirin blade like a ribbon to cut down demons.

As time went on, she came across some of the greatest Hashiras in action. She definitely understood her desire to become a Hashira after learning about each of the warriors and seeing all the sacrifices, which motivated her to use her skills to defend society.

[Note: The further section contains spoilers]

Mitsuri's part in the forthcoming episode

In the forthcoming episode, Mitsuri will be seen assisting in the battle between Hantengu’s manifestation of hatred, Zohakuten, and Tanjiro who will be by the side of Nezuko and Genya after reaching the Swordsmith Village. She will showcase her immense strength and abilities as a Hashira by protecting Tanjiro from Zohakuten’s Blood Demon Art.

Mitsuri will also be showcased using her unique Nichirin sword to fight against the Upper Rank Demon in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5. Later, she will learn that cutting off the head of the demon will not kill it. She will also face the deadly sonic wave attack of Zohakuten that will lead to paralyzing the Hashira.

