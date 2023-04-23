Twitter explodes as Genya's Nichrin Shotgun spells doom in latest Demon Slayer season 3 episode

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 recently released on April 23, 2023. It delved deeper into the rich history of the Demon Slayer Corps, with a focus on an interesting character who made a brief appearance in the first season but wasn't focused on too much.

Despite not being one of the main protagonists, Genya stole the spotlight with his unique weapon, which set him apart from other warriors in the action scenes. Despite his rough and abrasive exterior, Genya possesses a strong sense of loyalty to the Corps and his fellow demon slayers.

The latest episode has generated a lot of buzz on Twitter, with fans raving about the character and his standout moments.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 has led to Twitteratti gushing over Genya's Nichrin Shotgun

Fans on Twitter have been over the moon since the release of episode 3 of Demon Slayer season 3 as they got a glimpse of Genya in action with Nichrin Shotgun. Genya is an immensely strong character in the manga series who was initially introduced in the first season of the anime. He is a member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

His weapon, a unique gauntlet that allows him to absorb demon blood and gain enhanced physical abilities, sets him apart from other warriors in the series. Despite not being one of the main protagonists, Genya has become a fan favorite due to his distinctive personality and fighting style, which fans got a glimpse of in the recent episode.

amber ♡ @tanijrou Demon Slayers have used nichirin swords to fight demons for generations.



amber ♡ @tanijrou Demon Slayers have used nichirin swords to fight demons for generations.

genya:

rhy @jobisky GENYA'S ENTRANCE BROOO AND THE OST IS SO GOOD TOO

Fans have been flooding the internet with pictures of the action scene featuring Genya eviscerating demons with his Nichrin Shotgun.

Mel @mel_mellowo #demonslayer

Mel @mel_mellowo #demonslayer

We just got to see all of tanjiro, genya, muchiro and nezukos fighting styles! This definitely didn't disappoint. I really loved the animation for muchiro and genyas fighting style

Esta♠️ @knyesta Episode 3 of Demon Slayer season 3 was an epitome of what makes kny enjoyable. the comedy has never been so well done and they far exceeded my expectations with the clones, mist breathing, the ost and genya. a 10/10 adaptation and episode, next week is gonna be CRAZY #鬼滅の刃

✨💖MevrouwRoze💖✨ @MevrouwRoze @erinlindseyart IM SCREAMING OVER THE GENYA CONTENT I WASN’T PREPARED @erinlindseyart IM SCREAMING OVER THE GENYA CONTENT I WASN’T PREPARED 😭💜🔥

Overall, the episode was absolutely flawless and added necessary character development. It focused on Genya's journey, which was highly anticipated by fans of the show.

Season 3 of the anime has progressed the plot of Swordsmith Village Arc. All three episodes have performed well and introduced key characters of the season. Episode 3 specifically has been hailed for its focus on character development, plot progress, and balance between intense and comical moments.

Genya's character will be explored further this season and fans will get to dive deep into his past and see the developments that have been masterfully crafted by Mangaka.

The anime has an extensive cast with each one of them having a special set of attributes and a fanbase of their own. Similarly, Genya had a strong fanbase even before his screen debut. Portrayed to be a harsh character, in reality, he has so much more to unpack. Fans now hope that the anime will do justice to his character and can't wait to see what it brings to the table in the future.

