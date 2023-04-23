Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. Demon Slayer season 3, which focuses on the Swordsmith Village arc, has already garnered a lot of attention from fans worldwide. The anticipation for Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4, is growing among fans after the interesting conclusion of episode 3.

This season has promised an exciting and action-packed continuation of the series. As the series delves further into the story of Tanjiro's adventure in Swordsmith Village, the excitement among fans also increases.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 will delve into Muichiro's past as Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Muichiro will be up against Hantengu

Release date and time

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



More: Get excited! Today is the new episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc on Crunchyroll!More: demonslayer-anime.com Get excited! Today is the new episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc on Crunchyroll!✨More: demonslayer-anime.com https://t.co/rA0nL1OPx0

As mentioned earlier, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to air on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11:15 pm in Japan. The episode will officially air on Crunchyroll. It will also be available to fans across the world via Disney Plus and other digital streaming platforms in dubbed and subbed versions.

Here are the exact timings of the broadcast of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 as per different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 7:15 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9:15 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 10:15 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 3:15 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 5 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 6:15 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 7:45 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 10:15 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11:45 pm

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4

𝕊𝕚𝕟𝕫𝕤❤️‍🔥🔆 @SinzsSzn2



#鬼滅の刃

#DemonSlayer It's that time of week again: a new Demon Slayer episode has arrived. This time, with a very wonderful episode that accomplishes so much right with a little bit of wrong, here's a thread delving deep into these pros and cons.🙂🧵 It's that time of week again: a new Demon Slayer episode has arrived. This time, with a very wonderful episode that accomplishes so much right with a little bit of wrong, here's a thread delving deep into these pros and cons.🙂🧵#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer https://t.co/ENhmfx8hlJ

Fans can expect to witness Muichiro's relentless pursuit of justice and commitment to protecting those in need in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4. As he takes on a new challenge with Kotetsu by his side, their journey may lead them to encounter unexpected foes and face difficult situations. Muichiro will have to draw upon his experience and wisdom imparted by his master, Kagaya Ubuyashiki, to navigate the treacherous path ahead.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro's battle against the formidable Urogi will test his physical and mental strength. As he uncovers the true nature of Hantengu's power and the limitations of the Demons' splitting ability, he will have to adapt his strategy and remain vigilant. Elsewhere, Nezuko and Genya will have their own battles to fight, with the outcomes hanging in the balance.

The suspense and anticipation will continue to build in season 3 episode 4 as the Demon Slayers face off against their powerful adversaries in this thrilling installment.

A brief recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3

Demon Slayer @KimetsuDaily DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 NEW EPISODE HAS RELEASED DEMON SLAYER SEASON 3 NEW EPISODE HAS RELEASED https://t.co/bP82nvExBE

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3, Tanjiro and Kotetsu discovered a rusted sword hidden within a broken Yoriichi Type Zero doll. They met Hotaru Haganezuka, a swordsmith who vowed to restore the blade.

Later, Tanjiro encountered Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, who was searching for Kozo Kanamori, his new swordsmith. They sensed a presence behind the door, and Hantengu, the Upper-Rank Four Demon, emerged. Tanjiro, Muichiro, and Nezuko engaged in a battle with Hantengu, who managed to evade their attacks and split into multiple demons.

The battle intensified as Genya Shinazugawa joined the fight, using his Nichirin gun to attack the demons. However, Tanjiro realized that the demons were willingly beheaded to multiply their attacking power.

As the demons unleashed their unique abilities, Tanjiro and his allies struggled to fend them off. Muichiro, who had been blasted away from the battle, decided to save Kotetsu from a fish demon, inspired by Tanjiro's belief in the importance of helping others.

Poll : 0 votes