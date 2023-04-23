As the high-stakes action in the story rises, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 revisits Koyoharu Gotouge's world of demons and Hashiras. The new episode dropped at 11:15 pm JST on Sunday, April 23, 2023, and introduced viewers to the first glimpse of the secluded and mysterious Swordsmith Village, which Tanjiro visited after his battle with Upper Moon Daki and Gyutaro.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 followed up on the Swordsmith Village arc, which is set to cover chapters 98 to 127 of the manga. As such, the Demon Slayer anime will feature the incidents of this arc from episode 45 onwards, featuring Tanjiro's exploits in this village as the demons start attacking, following the discovery of the ancient sword.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 highlights

Hantengu and Gyokko appear

Tanjiro Kamado and Kotetsu are startled as a sword's hilt emerges from the damaged Yoriichi Type Zero, and they both yell in horror. As they try to determine the age of the blade, their initial shock rapidly gives way to intrigue and exhilaration. Kotetsu begs Tanjiro to take the sword, but the latter insists that he couldn't because the doll shattered to give the impression that it was all his fault, even though it wasn't.

Kotetsu eagerly watches as Tanjiro caves through and takes out the sword. However, the duo is disappointed to learn that the blade has rusted with age. They are abruptly cut off by a powerful Hotaru Haganezuka coming out of the trees. Behind him, Kozo Kanamori approaches and tickles his sides, causing him to collapse. Kozo welcomes Tanjiro and Kotetsu before explaining Hotaru's predicament.

The following day, Tanjiro meets with Genya Shinazugawa to discuss Hotaru's progress with the sword. The latter is enraged by Tanjiro's presence and attempts at friendship and tries to get him to leave. Tanjiro is saddened as he considers his fellow Demon Slayer's ongoing rage. At the end of the segment, the two Upper Moons Gyokko and Hantengu appear, with the former already having claimed his first victim in Swordsmith Village.

Hantengu makes his first move while Muichiro and Tanjiro talk

A sleeping Muichiro Tokito squeezing Tanjiro Kamado's nose causes him to awaken. The protagonist is asked by the Mist Hashira if he is aware of the location of Kozo Kanamori, who was his new swordsmith. Tanjiro offers to assist in their search and indicates that he was probably with Hotaru Haganezuka. When Tanjiro says something, Muichiro immediately recognizes it as being familiar and asks him about it.

As the group continues to discuss their concerns, Tanjiro and Muichiro notice that there is movement behind the doors. Hantengu crawls into the space as they turn to look at him, disguising himself as a Demon. Hantengu is an Upper Rank, as both Tanjiro and Muichiro are aware. The Upper Moon Four quickly avoids being hit and falls to the ceiling, where he begs the Demon Slayer not to harm him.

Tanjiro reflects on how uncommon it is to slay a demon by beheading an Upper Moon as they struggle. The demon waves his fan at Muichiro as he rushes to assault, furiously blasting the Mist Hashira out of the structure. Tanjiro and Nezuko are able to cling to the debris and confront the two demons.

The demon with the fan, Karaku, queries Sekido about his enjoyment. Negatively reacting, Sekido emits lightning-like attacks with his staff that cause Tanjiro to gradually lose consciousness. At this point in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3, Genya Shinazugawa aims a gun at Sekido on the rooftop before he can act.

Muichiro comes back to action and saves Kotetsu while Genya is impaled

With his Nichirin gun, Genya Shinazugawa shoots Sekido and Karaku, nearly decapitating the latter while blasting off Sekido's skull. As Genya rushes in to chop off his skull with a Nichirin Sword, Karaku smiles at the combat. Genya is yelled at by Tanjiro, who declares that his attacks have been ineffective and that the demons are willingly being beheaded so they can continue splitting and strengthen their attacks.

As the fight continues in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3, Tanjiro furiously attempts to analyze his foes and identify their weaknesses, but a bird-like demon named Urogi lifts him into the air with his foot. Urogi's leg is effectively amputated as Tanjiro attempts to respond with the Hinokami Kagura, but he is unable to avoid his scream and is forcefully struck with the assault as he falls.

Tanjiro falls through the woods and lands forcefully. On his journey back to the Swordsmith Village, Muichiro runs through the woodland at another location. Given the importance of the village chief and Kotetsu's lack of skilled swordsmanship, he determines inwardly that the youngster is not of priority to save when he sees him fending off a minion fish demon.

However, when the demon snatches Kotetsu in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3, Muichiro hears Kotetsu's pleas and recalls Tanjiro's advice on how aiding others will be to his advantage. After freeing Kotetsu by slicing the fish demon's arm, he stands watch over the youngster and orders him to flee so that he won't get in the way.

Final thoughts

All the major players of the Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village arc have been introduced, and it is interesting to see what changes have come over Genya and Muichiro after talking to Tanjiro. The protagonist's return to the action is exciting, even though the arc lacks Zenitsu and Inosuke. However, Nezuko is present, and her ability to attack Hantengu even in her awakened form has been thrilling to watch.

Moreover, Tanjiro's new power to sense enemies' direction of attacking by their smell, as he discovered in the last chapter, will likely come in handy as viewers get to know about the sword and its secrets and for what he had arrived at the Swordsmith Village in the first place.

