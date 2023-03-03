How and where to watch Demon Slayer - To The Swordsmith Village movie in theatres

Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village is set to be released on big screens in North America on Friday, March 3, 2023. The movie is set to act as a prequel to the new and upcoming anime adaptation of the Demon Slayer arc, 'Swordsmith Village' which will begin airing on April 9, 2023, in Japan.

Fans can wait to catch the film on Netflix or Crunchyroll, or visit a theater nearby for a collective viewing experience.

A recent Twitter post by the official handle of Demon Slayer USA rode the hype train for the movie by featuring two prominent characters. Locals in Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore were pleased with the newest Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village film. The film, which was released on February 3, 2023, had made more than 72 million USD as of the end of February.

Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village is set to release in March for global audiences

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) @DemonSlayerUSA



LOVE HASHIRA

🌫️ MIST HASHIRA



Catch them on the big screen in North America this Friday, March 3rd!



Kimetsu no Yaiba or Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village will be released by Aniplex. The skyrocketing reviews by Japanese viewers hold out hope for anime and manga fans of the Kimetsu no Yaiba storyline. As part of Ufotable's tour, the movie will hit theaters worldwide, in about ninety-five territories and countries.

US fans can pre-book their tickets from the Demon Slayer world tour website. Tickets are even available for sale on sites like Cinemark and Fandango, attesting to the existing popularity and predicted success of the film. Local theaters would also be selling tickets.

Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village will see Tanjiro wielding an ancient weapon

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



⚔MORE: NEWS: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc TV Anime Airs in April 2023⚔MORE: got.cr/DS3A23-tw NEWS: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc TV Anime Airs in April 2023⚔MORE: got.cr/DS3A23-tw https://t.co/AXfK5L6GNt

Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village will feature all the upper-rank demons assembling at the Infinity Castle, following the shocking defeat of the Upper Six's defeat. The Twitter post teasing the film's release featured Love and Mist Hashiras, hinting at their importance in the film.

As a segway between seasons, the film will comprise of the last two Entertainment District arc episodes and the first few episodes of Swordsmith Village.

Fans are wondering what will happen to their beloved heroes in this new storyline arc as the readers have been left in suspense. Tanjiro's exploits in the swordsmith village, which Upper-Rank Five Gyokko and Upper-Rank Four Hantengu aim to demolish, are previously known to manga readers. Tanjiro unexpectedly returns from the town with a 300-year-old sword while he is on his way to purchase a new one.

Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village film, the subsequent season will mostly cover chapters 100 to 127 of the Demon Slayer manga, which deals with the ninth arc of the storyline. The Demon Slayer manga ended on December 4, 2020, after a long successful run in Shonen Jump. Fans can catch up with the story on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ or Viz Manga.

