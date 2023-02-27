Demon Slayer second movie dominates box office after 24-days run

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village shook the Japanese animation universe with its theatrical release. As a part of the anime franchise, it has become one of the most watched movies of the entire anime.

The movie has already been watched by most Japanese anime fans and is all set to hit American theaters on March 3, 2023. The hype among fans is immense, considering that Demon Slayer is now available to be viewed on the big screen.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village was released in theaters across Japan on February 3, 2023, and grossed over 1 billion yen within the first few days, which is equal to 7.3 Million USD, making it the biggest hit of the year so far and the second biggest February theatrical opening weekend in Japan.

Box office records the success of the second movie of Demon Slayer after running for 24 days

#NEWS Get ready to embark on a new mission within the Swordsmith Village in this brand new trailer from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village has no doubt dominated the box office across Japan with the theatrical release recently. It has topped the charts among all the releases this year, making it the no. 1 debut according to Crunchyroll.

The global fanbase is already hyped up as a result of this, and they are eager to witness the rush and feel the adrenaline in their veins, this time in theaters. Luckily, fans will get to see the movie soon on March 3, 2023, on the big screen.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village premiered on February 3, 2023, at 377 theaters across Japan and made quite a lot of money, gradually leveling up to the record set by the first movie which was released back in 2020.

Running for over 24 days now, it seems that fans and general audiences alike can't get enough of the film. The box office collection is proof of this as the movie has already grossed over 72 million USD, which is nearly 10 billion yen, thereby dominating the box office. It has already surpassed the budget of 50 million USD in just a matter of days during its domestic release.

Worldwide release of the anime





Tickets for North America and AU/NZ are on sale now, with UK/IE going on sale next week.



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- heads to theaters early March! Tickets for North America and AU/NZ are on sale now, with UK/IE going on sale next week.

The franchise's second movie is yet to be released in theaters in America and other countries on March 3, 2023, according to their studio, Aniplex America.

The global fandom of the beloved anime is all set for the thrilling experience of watching this larger-than-life story unfold on the big screen. Fans have been waiting for its release since the announcement, and the box office news has undoubtedly doubled their excitement.

