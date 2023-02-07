Demon Slayer: Tanjiro's motive to eliminate Muzan is not just his need for revenge

Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Demon Slayer season 3. With the end of the Entertainment District Arc, Demon Slayer is destined to rank among the top shonen anime and manga series of the modern generation.

There are several theories surrounding the storyline of Demon Slayer, and some of these theories have a good probability of having a solid foundation in the narrative. One of these hypotheses suggests that Tanjiro's motivation for seeking to destroy Muzan, the Demon King, is not just for his revenge.

According to these hypotheses, there is a broader perspective behind Tanjiro's motivation to find Muzan and eliminate him. To start off, there is not one static reason, there are quite a few, and it goes beyond personal grudges and the need for vengeance.

Apart from Justice for his family, Tanjiro wants to end the reign of demons in Demon Slayer by killing Muzan

Tanjiro is destined to kill Muzan. (Image via Ufotable)

Protagonists, driven by a sense of vengeance and personal grudges, are not uncommon to witness in the anime world. But Tanjiro's character stands out more than any other protagonist for his ability to feel the pain even for a cold-blooded man-killing monster.

Tanjiro is one of the rare protagonists with such a high degree of compassion and empathy that he can even see the pain in the one attacking him. As depicted in the anime, his soul is the purest place anybody has ever seen.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that the young boy has a far more selfless and greater vision behind his wish to eliminate the ultimate villain of Demon Slayer, the demon king, Muzan.

Stopping Muzan from creating more Demons

Muzan Kibutsuji is the main antagonist in Demon Slayer, and only his blood has the componential power to turn a human into a demon. His evil, twisted mind has its own plan of robbing human souls in a vulnerable state, utilizing their emotions, erasing their memories, and turning them into cold-blooded demons.

Only Muzan holds the power to turn humans into memory-less demons with the use of his blood, but any of the high-ranked demons with enough of his blood also has the potential to turn a human into a demon.

Hence, one of the biggest reasons Tanjiro wants to go against Muzan and eliminate him is to stop the loop of demon formation and save humans from being further manipulated, transformed, or brutally killed by Muzan and his demons.

Justice for all the evil deeds Muzan did

Tanjiro's family got destroyed by Muzan. (Image via Ufotable)

There is a clear difference between revenge and justice. Justice is what Tanjiro is seeking in Demon Slayer. Not just justice for his dead family and for taking away Nezuko's human life but also for all the humans killed by or because of Muzan.

Tanjiro even sought justice for the demons who were once human and got manipulated and used for their emotions and ultimately got turned into demons. Tanjiro's selfless acts of justice go beyond the spectrum of personal grudges and revenge.

Tanjiro is destined to stop Muzan

Muzan, as seen in the anime. (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Ufotable)

Demon Slayer is a story with many layers, each having secrets deep inside. Every action and every placement in the storyline has its own theory and reasoning behind it. At the beginning of the series, Tanjiro lost his family.

Fans might have thought it was poor luck for the protagonist and just some constructive measure of the story to start off by providing Tanjiro with some motivation. While the incident fueled the story, it wasn't a game of luck. Most probably, Muzan targeted the family for a bigger reason.

Tanjiro's father, Tanjuro, is one of the biggest pieces of mystery in the story. When Tanjuro was alive, he performed a ritual dance for the fire god every new year, from sunset to sunrise nonstop. The dance, known as Hinokami Kagura, is a bloodline ritual for the Kamado family.

The movement of the dance is the foundation of the Sun Breathing technique that the first demon slayer used. This technique is not widely known among the Demon Slayers, and Tanjiro is the one who can unleash its powers. In the future, this revolutionary power will play a key role in the final battle between Tanjiro and Muzan.

