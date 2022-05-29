4 times Muzan went too far in Demon Slayer (& 4 times Tanjiro did the same)

The Demon Slayer series is such that the characters are constantly facing life or death situations because of the setting and the plot. Naturally, there are certain situations in which some of the characters take things too far and show what they’re truly made of.

Tanjiro is one such character, since he showed his mettle in some of the toughest situations. Muzan, on the other hand, is a character who pushes things too far out of desperation. Let’s take a look at some of these situations in the Demon Slayer series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Killing his doctor and 3 more instances when Muzan took things too far in the Demon Slayer series

1) Killed Lower Moon demons

Muzan is someone who shows no signs of sympathy and treats his subordinates badly. He looks at them as tools who can be used to achieve what he wants. When he realized that Rui, the Lower Moon demon, was defeated by members of the Demon Slayer Corps, he summoned all the Lower Moon demons to the Infinity Castle. Upon their arrival, Muzan killed all of them out of anger except Enmu since he enjoyed watching his peers die at that time. This was one of the earlier scenes in the series that depicted just how wicked he was.

2) Killed his doctor

C.hazz266 BLEACH IS BACK☠🍓 Thank you Miura @C_hazz266 Then as we begin to land the a story of Muzan, he was afraid of dying before twenty, so much that when he got a special medicine, he killed the doctor out of anger and fear from the thought of dying. But then he realizes it worked. His impulsive personality caused his downfall Then as we begin to land the a story of Muzan, he was afraid of dying before twenty, so much that when he got a special medicine, he killed the doctor out of anger and fear from the thought of dying. But then he realizes it worked. His impulsive personality caused his downfall https://t.co/vbzmnw5UHV

Muzan was the result of medication being incomplete for his treatment. The reason why the medication didn’t work was because Muzan killed his doctor after not seeing results fast enough. Muzan was quite impatient, but the only thing that could have saved him were the medicines crafted by the doctor from the Heian period. However, Muzan did what he does best, that is act out of desperation, and ended up killing his doctor.

3) Turned Tanjiro into a demon

Muzan is someone who is extremely strong and this is seen throughout the course of the Demon Slayer series. When someone is that strong, they are somewhat honorable and take a great deal of pride in their skills. However, Muzan was desperate from the beginning, and it reflected in his dying moments as well.

Muzan refused to die and when he was finally about to breathe his last, he transferred all the blood to Tanjiro in the hope that he would become the successor and carry out his will. This caused a ton of problems for the demon hunters out there, but luckily no one got hurt.

4) Split his body into 1800 parts

Muzan splitting his body into 1800 parts (Image via Demon Slayer)

Muzan was in a heated duel with the strongest swordsman to have ever existed, Yoriichi Tsukiguni. Yoriichi was the only one who could successfully take on Muzan and almost kill him. Muzan didn’t fear anyone other than Yoriichi, such was the strength and power of this swordsman.

However, the reason why Yoriichi wasn’t able to kill Muzan was because the latter had split his body into 1800 parts in a desperate attempt to escape and regain his health. This showed just how far Muzan was willing to take things in the Demon Slayer series to ensure his survival.

Fighting Rui with a broken sword and 3 other times Tanjiro had us worried

1) Fought Rui with a broken sword

Tanjiro is a typical shonen anime and manga protagonist in the sense that he refuses to give up even in the toughest of times. He found himself in numerous situations that could have potentially ended his life, but his grit and determination allowed him to persevere.

One such incident occurred when he was fighting Rui, the Lower Moon demon. The demon completely overwhelmed him, but he continued to fight. During the battle, Tanjiro used the Hinokami Kagura with a broken sword, and that could have easily led to his death. He pushed the demon to the limits, but it succeeded in saving itself from the attack. Giyu came to help out the demon hunters and saved Tanjiro’s life.

2) Fought Gyutaro while his scythe had pierced his mouth

Yet another fight that could have ended his life was his struggle against the Upper Moon 6 demons, Gyutaro and Daki. Everyone was brutally injured during that fight, and Tanjiro was no exception. Gyutaro’s poison was slowly doing its job and weakening Tanjiro. When he tried to cut off Gyutaro’s head, he took Gyutaro’s attack and the sickle pierced his lower jaw completely. However, Tanjiro continued to apply pressure on his Nichirin Blade and successfully cut Gyutaro’s head off. If not for Nezuko’s healing abilities, Tanjiro would have succumbed to his injuries.

3) Dove into the swamp demon’s realm to fight it

This was when Tanjiro had just survived the Final Selection and it was one of the earliest missions assigned to him. He had to investigate a village where girls went missing at night. He found the culprit, and it was the Swamp Demon that devoured those innocent girls. Swamp Demon was capable of going underwater, or what looked like an underwater realm belonging to the demon. Tanjiro jumped into it without any hesitation in order to fight the demon. This was concerning for the fans since they didn’t know if he would make it out alive after that.

4) Conquered the sun as a demon

ً @heichouwu SO......FROM WHAT IM SEEING IS.....MUZAN USED HIS DEMON BLOOD INSIDE TANJIRO????? AND NOW TANJIRO IS A DEMON WHO IS SUN PROOF???????



AND WE'RE PROBABLY GOING TO SEE TANJIRO AND NEZUKO HAVE THEIR MAJOR SIBLING FIGHT??? SO......FROM WHAT IM SEEING IS.....MUZAN USED HIS DEMON BLOOD INSIDE TANJIRO????? AND NOW TANJIRO IS A DEMON WHO IS SUN PROOF??????? AND WE'RE PROBABLY GOING TO SEE TANJIRO AND NEZUKO HAVE THEIR MAJOR SIBLING FIGHT??? https://t.co/coZwXK2KzH

Towards the end of the Demon Slayer series, Tanjiro was turned into a demon because Muzan succeeded in transferring all of his blood to Tanjiro at that point. The turning point in the series was when fans realized that Tanjiro in his demon form had conquered the sun. He was the perfect demon that Muzan had envisioned and Tanjiro certainly was the strongest demon in the Demon Slayer series. He not only conquered the sun, he was also a user of the Breath of the Sun.

If Kanao didn’t use the medicine that was crafted by Tamayo and Shinobu, things could have gone south pretty fast. He could have caused a ton of problems for all the members of the Demon Slayer Corps that were present there.

