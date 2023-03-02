Where to watch the new Demon Slayer movie before the release of season 3

The third season of Demon Slayer will air on April 9, 2023, and fans can't wait to watch the new Demon Slayer movie before the release of the new season. As a result, many people are curious about where they might watch the movie. To watch the Demon Slayer movie before the new season begins, one might go to their local theater or wait for it to become accessible on streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, or Vudu throughout the world.

The newest Demon Slayer movie, which was released in Japan on February 3, 2023, was well received by the locals. As of February 27, the film had grossed more than 72 million USD.

Follow along as this article explores all of the current watch options.

The new Demon Slayer movie, Kimetsu no Yaiba- To the Swordsmith Village will be released on March 3, 2023

Fans are eager to watch the popular new Demon Slayer movie before the third season of the series premieres on April 9, 2023. The recently released film has received positive reviews, and the Japanese fandom is quite pleased with the film.

As has already been stated, the new movie came out in Japan on February 3. According to their studio and Aniplex America, the new Demon Slayer movie will be released in the United States and other countries on March 3, 2023. Fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland may also enjoy the new film, which was released on March 1 by Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer's Love Hashira and Mist Hashira (Image via Ufotable)

Unfortunately, there are no plans to screen the new Demon Slayer movie in India as of now, and fans might have to watch season 3 of the series directly on Crunchyroll or Netflix when it is released.

As part of a world tour set up by Ufotable, the movie will be shown in 95 countries and territories. Fans can buy tickets at their local theater, on the official Demon Slayer World Tour website, or on other sites such as Fandango or Cinemark.

However, the film will only premiere in theaters initially, and there will be no streaming alternatives accessible on the dates listed. Crunchyroll's role in releasing the film suggests that it may ultimately find its way to the anime streaming giant's website, but these are just assumptions for the time being.

What to expect from the new Demon Slayer movie?

The last two episodes of the Entertainment District arc, as well as the first episodes of the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc, will be included in the new film. As a result, the transition between the two arcs will be smooth. This will also show the aftermath of the Entertainment District arc and how it directly contributes to the start of the Swordsmith Village arc.

In the United States, the film has been classified R for its intensity and violent visuals. The movie will be 1 hour and 50 minutes long and will be of the Fantasy, Adventure, and Action anime genres.

For the time being, the biggest concern among fans is how far the plot will go in the new movie. It will be interesting to see how it works out. Before the third season of the series is released, fans should get tickets to see the show in theaters near them and immerse themselves in the intense experience.

