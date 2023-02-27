Demon Slayer screening on March 3: Episode details, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - "To the Swordsmith Village" is all set to be released in North American theaters on March 3, 2023. The theatrical release will feature the tenth and eleventh episodes of the Entertainment District arc followed by the extended cut of the first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc.

The movie has collected over two billion yen at the Japanese box office so far and will hit theaters in the USA starting March 3. The film is being screened by Studio Ufotable in more than 95 countries on its global tour to promote the third season of Demon Slayer. The upcoming season is set to be released sometime in April 2023 on Crunchyroll.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Demon Slayer season 3.

Screening of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1: Episode details, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba "To the Swordsmith Village" is all set to be released in the USA on March 3, 2023. The theatrical release will show fans the extended cut of season 3 episode 1, helping kickstart the Swordsmith Village Arc.

The movie has been running in Japanese theaters since February 3, 2023, and leaks of the same, which are going viral on Twitter, have revealed to the audience that episode 1 of season 3 will feature a meeting between Muzan and his Upper Rank Demons following the death of Upper Moon Six: Daki and Gyutaro.

In this meeting, we see Upper Moon Two: Doma provoking Upper Moon Three: Akaza, which results in the latter slicing Doma's face off. Their confrontation, however, is interrupted by Upper Moon One: Kokushibo, whose aura is menacing enough to scare Akaza into submission.

The leaks also give fans a glimpse into the two main antagonists of the Swordsmith Village Arc, Upper Rank Four and Five: Hantengu and Gyokko. The leaks have also introduced Nakime, who lives in Muzan's Infinity Castle and calls other demons to the base.

Where to watch the episodes?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - "To the Swordsmith Village" will be released in North American theaters on March 3, 2023. The season will be available to watch on Crunchyroll from April 2023, and will premiere on television with an hour-long special episode.

The exact date of release for the season is yet to be confirmed by Studio Ufotable. Fans speculate that the release date will be announced following the conclusion of their movie world tour. As of now, the first two seasons of the series are available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

In summation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - "To the Swordsmith Village" has received positive feedback from fans in Japan, and the box-office collection of the movie shows the craze fans have for the series. Thus, the movie will look to strengthen its box office record with its release in North American theaters on March 3, 2023.

The quality of the animation for the movie appears to be in a league of its own, with Studio Ufotable proving to fans once again why they are the best in the business right now. The movie promises to entertain fans with a combination of strong characters, over-the-top action scenes, and emotional storylines.

