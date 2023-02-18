Where to buy movie tickets for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village hit the screens in Japan on February 3, 2023, opening in first position at the box office. The movie highlights the tenth and eleventh episodes of the Entertainment District arc, leading to the extended cut of episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc.

Following its successful release in Japan, the movie will hit global theaters starting March 3 and will be available to watch through March 9. The film will screen in 95 nations and territories on its world tour organized by Ufotable. This will act as a promotional campaign for the upcoming third season of Demon Slayer, which will be released sometime in April 2023 on Crunchyroll.

Fans can buy Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village movie tickets via Fandango, Cinemark, and AMC

The Demon Slayer: Swordsmith village movie will premiere worldwide from March 3 to March 9. Fans should hurry up and buy tickets for the worldwide movie premiere before they all get sold out and they are left waiting until April 2023.

Tickets for the worldwide premiere of the movie are now available for sale and fans can buy them depending on the local theater near them. Individuals can also purchase tickets through the official Demon Slayer World Tour website and other sites such as Fandango, Cinemark, and AMC.

Unfortunately, as of now, there seem to be no shows listed on the official website for Indian cities. This means that fans in India will have to wait until April 2023 to watch season 3 on Crunchyroll.

The Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village movie has a runtime of 1 hour 49 minutes in total. It comprises a recap of episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc and a one-hour extended cut of episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc.

The film will catch a glimpse of the climax of season 2 which includes the Upper Moon Six: Daki and Gyutaro fighting against Sound Hashira: Tengen Uzui, Tanjro, Zeitsu, Inosuke, and Nezuko. Apart from that, the film also features scenes from episode 1 of the Swordsmith Village arc, which shows the Upper Moon Demoons meeting with Muzan.

Leaked clips from Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village

The film was released early in Japan, causing Twitter to be bombarded with leaked clips, allowing fans across the globe to watch some of the most exciting scenes from the film. In the clip above, fans see Muzan meeting with the remaining Upper Moon Demons after the death of Upper Moon Six: Daki and Gyutaro.

In the clip, fans witness Upper Moon Three: Akaza getting provoked by Upper Moon Two: Doma, which results in the former slashing Doma's face off. With the conflict escalating, Upper Moon One: Kokushibo, steps in and slices Akaza's hand to teach him a lesson about not defying the chain of command. The clip then sees Akaza getting shivers from Kokushibo's aura, showing their difference in power level.

Viewers also get to see the two main antagonists of the Swordsmith Village Arc, Upper Rank Four and Five: Hantengu and Gyokko. The last demon shown in this clip is Nakime, who lives in Muzan's Infinity Castle and calls other demons to the base.

Fans now await the worldwide premiere of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village and can't wait to see what it has in store for them.

