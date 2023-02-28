Will One Punch Man season 3 stream on Crunchyroll?

One Punch Man is a strong contender for a spot in the new generation Big Three of shonen anime and that says a lot, considering the giants currently holding the top three positions. Ever since its debut, the series has garnered a large fan following and the spike in its popularity is yet to slow down.

With the second season of the anime having concluded way back in early 2020, fans have been wondering when they will get to enjoy new content. A third season has finally been announced and is expected to hit screens very soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Punch Man anime/manga.

One Punch Man will return soon with Season 3

One Punch Man @Everything_OPM One Punch Man Season 3 was announced to be in production 6 months ago today. We are still waiting for an official studio announcement. One Punch Man Season 3 was announced to be in production 6 months ago today. We are still waiting for an official studio announcement. https://t.co/ngRTNzGI4z

Much to the relief of its fandom, One Punch Man will definitely be returning very soon with its third season. Currently, fans can stream the first two seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Although we do not have a specific release date or any streaming details, it can be speculated that upon release, season 3 of OPM will also be brought to the above streaming platforms.

Since Crunchyroll holds the license to distribute the anime globally, it is very possible that it will feature season 3 as well. We just have to wait for an announcement from official sources, which we hope will come soon.

Mārūsha @mattomattik Mappa animating one punch man season 3, i don't think they about to go out of this one alive Mappa animating one punch man season 3, i don't think they about to go out of this one alive https://t.co/KsHLJ2aIMj

On August 18, 2022, several authentic sources reported online that the creators have officially announced that the third season of One Punch Man is in production. Reportedly, MAPPA studios will be taking over the animation for this season and following its recent confirmation for the new Attack on Titan season, the excitement has been tenfold.

What happened in season 2?

The second season ran from April 9 to July 2, 2019, and had a total of 12 episodes. Monster hunter Garou and the Monster Association were the primary antagonists of the second season, threatening humanity with a prophesied apocalypse. However, the threat has been avoided for the time being, thanks to Saitama and the Hero Association.

Garou, however, stood his ground against the Heroes, due to the aid from Monster Association, an alliance that could potentially prove fatal. We need to wait for season 3 to find out what is to become of this new association between the two most formidable enemies of the heroes. Season 3 of One Punch Man will thus kick off with the Monster Association Arc of the manga

Myles @25thMyles one punch man season 3 would actually break the internet one punch man season 3 would actually break the internet https://t.co/QEAnndGgLJ

Here is how the anime series One Punch Man is summarized on the official website of Crunchyroll:

Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of “special” training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. Now, alongside Genos, his faithful cyborg disciple, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association.

It continues:

However, the frequency of monster appearances is surging and it increasingly appears as if the Great Seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth’s doom is coming true. In the midst of this crisis, the “hero hunter” Garou makes his own appearance.

Stay tuned for more updates on One Punch Man and other popular anime shows like Tokyo Revengers, Chainsaw Man, Blue Lock, Jujutsu Kaisen and more.

Poll : 0 votes