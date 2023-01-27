Tokyo Revengers 2 Live-Action is set to premiere soon as the live-action adaptation of the manga. It will also feature the next arc from the story. While the story saw Takemichi trying to save Hinata in the first movie, he failed and was forced to return to the past and fix new problems.

Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers follows the story of Hanagaki Takemichi, who found out that his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and his brother Naoto were killed due to the Tokyo Manji Gang. While traveling, someone pushed him in front of a train, following which he could travel 12 years to and fro in time. Thus, he decided to save Hinata and his brother.

Everything to know about Tokyo Revengers 2 Live-Action

Release date and where to watch

Tokyo Revengers 2 Live-Action is set to be released in two parts. The first part of the second movie, Tokyo Revengers 2 Chi no Valentine-hen -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween Arc -Fate-), will be released on April 21, 2023, during the Golden Week of 2023.

Meanwhile, the second part of the movie, Tokyo Revengers 2 Chi no Valentine-hen -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween Arc -Decisive Battle-), will be released on June 30, 2023, in the summer of the same year.

Manjiro Sano and Ken Ryuguji as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Warner Bros.)

As for the filming, it had already ended on October 31, 2022, and since then, the production company has been putting out teasers for the same.

As of now, there has been no streaming platform announced for Tokyo Revengers 2 Live-Action, as the movie is currently only listed for theatrical release in Japan, following which, it may be released in Hong Kong, Thailand, and Taiwan.

The same happened with the first live-action film as well, as the movie was only made available on DVD/Blu-ray by the end of last year.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers 2 Live-Action?

Hanagaki Takemichi and Hinata Tachibana as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Warner Bros.)

Tokyo Revengers 2 Live-Action will adapt the Bloody Halloween Arc, originally told in Ken Wakui's manga from its fourth to eighth volume.

As Takemichi returns to the present, Hinata Tachibana was alive, and he gets to meet her. However, in this timeline, the Tokyo Manji Gang has turned out to be even more vicious, following which Hinata was murdered again, but this time in front of Takemichi's eyes.

Thus, to save Hinata, Takemichi goes back in time to investigate the root cause of the "sad incident" that tore apart the six founding members of the Tokyo Manji Gang, who are the key to saving Hinata.

Cast members

Tokyo Revengers 2 Live-Action is set to reprise the cast members from the first movie as Takumi Kitamura will reprise his role as the series lead Takemichi Hanagaki. Meanwhile, Ryō Yoshizawa and Yuki Yamada are set to return as Tokyo Manji Gang President Majiro "Mikey" Sano and Vice-President Ken "Draken" Ryuguji.

Kento Nagayama, Nijirō Murakami, and Mahiro Takasugi as Keisuke Baji, Kazutora Hanemiya, and Chifuyu Matsuno (Image via Warner Bros.)

Additionally, new cast members are set to join the film as Kento Nagayama will take on the role of Keisuke Baji, Nijirō Murakami will play Kazutora Hanemiya, and Mahiro Takasugi will play the role of Chifuyu Matsuno.

Poll : 0 votes