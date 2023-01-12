Tokyo Revengers 2 live-action movie announces cast of Baji, Kazutora, and Chifuyu

As per the official website of Tokyo Revengers 2, the live-action movie has announced new cast members for the upcoming sequel films. Kento Nagayama, Nijirō Murakami, and Mahiro Takasugi have joined the cast as Keisuke Baji, Kazutora Hanemiya, and Chifuyu Matsuno, respectively.

The two sequel live-action films based on Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers manga are set to be released on April 21 and June 30. A promotional video announcing the new cast members was released on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Tokyo Revengers 2 announces new cast members

Tokyo Revengers 2 recently released a video announcing the new cast members set to feature in the upcoming films. Kento Nagayama will play the role of Keisuke Baji, Nijirō Murakami will play Kazutora Hanemiya, and Mahiro Takasugi will take on the role of Chifuyu Matsuno.

These three characters are set to play a huge role in the two upcoming sequel films. The first sequel film, Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-), will premiere on April 21. Meanwhile, the second film, Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-), will premiere on June 30.

Tokyo Revengers 2 is set to feature Takemichi's attempt at saving Hinata after she passed away despite the changes he made in the timeline. Thus, he had to go back in time to fix another incident between the Tokyo Manji Gang and a group called Valhalla.

Kento Nagayama, Nijirō Murakami, and Mahiro Takasugi as Keisuke Baji, Kazutora Hanemiya, and Chifuyu Matsuno (Image via Warner Bros.)

Kento Nagayama was previously cast in Crows Explode (live-action movie) as Hajime "Merciless Outsider" Fujiwara.

Nijirō Murakami previously played the roles of Jinta "Jintan" Yadomi in anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day (live-action special), Hiro Shishigami in Inuyashiki Last Hero (TV), and Sōji Okita in Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning (live-action movie).

Meanwhile, Mahiro Takasugi was previously cast as Haruki Shiga in I want to eat your pancreas (movie), Satoshi Nagashima in ODDTAXI (TV), and Akihisa Fukui in RE-MAIN (TV).

Manjiro Sano and Takemichi Hanemiya as seen in Tokyo Revengers (Image via Warner Bros.)

While new characters are set to feature in Tokyo Revengers 2, the cast members from the previous film are set to reprise their roles, including Takumi Kitamura as Takemichi Hanagaki, Ryō Yoshizawa as Majiro "Mikey" Sano, and Yuki Yamada as Ken "Draken" Ryuguji.

Additionally, director Tsutomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada will also be returning for the sequel films. This was a given, considering that the first film, when it opened in Japan in July 2021, happened to become the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021.

