Tokyo Revengers: Formation of Toman in the new timeline, explained

Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers is set to release its penultimate chapter soon as its spoilers have already come out online. The spoilers revealed some major information as Takemichi and Mikey were able to time leap back to 2006, thus saving everyone in the process. While the reasons for their inconsistent time leap haven't been revealed through the spoilers themselves, fans can hope for the same when the chapter officially gets released.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 spoilers also revealed the formation of a new Tokyo Manji Gang in a new timeline. With everyone alive and no influence from Dark Impulses, Takemichi and Mikey have seemingly created Toman without losing anyone. With only one chapter to go, it seems like the Crybaby Hero might have finally succeeded in his mission.

Tokyo Revengers' new timeline sees the formation of a new Toman

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers chapter 276 (Image via Ken Wakui)

As per Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 spoilers, Takemichi had now become one of the Founding members of the Tokyo Manji Gang as he brought along Kisaki Tetta as his friend. Similarly, Haruchiyo was now also part of the Toman, given how he hadn't fallen out with Mikey in the new timeline.

Consequently, due to the absence of Dark Impulses, Kazutora didn't kill Shinichiro, so he and Baji never went to jail. Later, the new Toman defeated all their adversaries, such as the Black Dragons and Tenjiku, and assimilated them under the Toman banner, expanding its overall roster, including the likes of Taiju and Izana.

The spoilers showed Mikey and Takemichi looking at the sunset together as the new Tokyo Manji Gang was assembled at their Shrine for another meeting. Here, fans are set to be introduced to the new key members of Toman.

The Founding Members of the new Toman are Mikey, Takemichi, Draken, Baji, Mitsuya, Pah-Chin, Kazutora, Haruchiyo, and Kisaki. The formation of the new Toman sees Mikey as the President, Hanagaki Takemichi as the Acting President, and Draken as the Vice-President.

Kisaki Tetta as seen in the anime (Image via Liden Films)

The Special Division is set to be headed by Tetta Kisaki and Shuuji Hanma, which will be followed by eight separate divisions, as follows:

First Division Captain – Keisuke Baji, Vice-Captain – Chifuyu Matsuno

Second Division Captain – Takashi Mitsuya, Vice-Captain – Hakkai Shiba

Third Division Captain – Pah-Chin, Vice-Captain – Peh-Yan

Fourth Division Captain – Kazutora Hanemiya

Fifth Division Captain – Haruchiyo Sanzu, Vice-Captain – Senju Kawaragi

Sixth Division Captain – Nahoya Kawata, Vice-Captain – Souya Kawata

Seventh Division Captain – Taiju Shiba, Vice-Captains – Hajime Kokonoi and Seishu Inui

The Seventh Division consists of former members of the Black Dragons (10th Generation)

Eighth Division Captain – Izana Kurokawa, Vice-Captain – Kakucho

The Eighth Division consists of former Tenjiku members, including Haitani Brothers - Ran, and Rindo Haitani, Yasuhiro Muto, Kanji Mochizuki, and Shion Madarame.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers chapter 278?

Manjiro Sano/Mikey as seen in the anime (Image via Liden Films)

The final page of Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 takes the readers to July 3, 2017, showing them a church. Given how the spoilers didn't reveal the status of Hinata and Naoto Tachibana, one can presume that the next chapter will show Takemichi's wedding to Hinata. Fans will have to wait to see if Ken Wakui has decided to end the manga on a good or a sad note.

But what fans really want to know is how Takemichi and Mikey were able to leap so far back in time. Hopefully, the final chapter will also reveal the answers to the same.

