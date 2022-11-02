Tokyo Revengers' latest plot twist means Mikey and Draken may never meet

With Tokyo Revengers releasing chapter 276, the manga has only two more chapters before the end of the series on November 16, 2022. However, chapter 276 brings in a major plot twist, which could mean that Mikey and Draken may never meet.
Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers has been coming out for about five years, a major part of which happened to be the camaraderie shown by the characters over the course of time. However, according to fans, the manga author's latest plot twist could ruin it all, as Takemichi traveling back all the way to his first grade could open up the possibility that Mikey and Draken may never meet.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.
Tokyo Revengers' latest plot twist sees Takemichi traveling back to a time before Mikey met Draken
Tokyo Revengers chapter 276, titled Get Over, saw Mikey crying over Takemichi's death, as after giving in to his dark impulses, he happened to stab him. As Mikey started crying, his tears dropped on Takemichi's hand, triggering a time leap that sent Takemichi back to 1998. Shocked by the time leap sending him back to his first grade, the first thing Takemichi did was to run to Mikey's home.
At Mikey's place, Takemichi met his siblings, Shinichiro and Emma, Hachiyo Sanzo, and Baji Keisuke, all of whom failed to recognize him. This was a given, considering Takemichi hadn't met them at the time. However, when Mikey appears, he happens to recognize Takemichi.
While the same is yet to be confirmed, the scenario depicts that both Takemichi and Mikey have managed to time leap together to 1998. It could be because, similar to Takemichi, who has been time leaping to save others, Mikey too wanted to save Takemichi. His tears may have triggered a time leap, taking them both to a time where they could set everything straight and avoid all the deaths they are set to face in the present time.
Fans react on the possibility of Mikey and Draken never meeting
Fans believe that Takemichi having met Mikey before the time Mikey and Draken met could ruin the series, as it could possibly destroy their friendship, preventing it from happening from the very beginning.
Fans believe that the reason Takemichi was sent back to this time was to stop Mikey from ever befriending Draken and forming the Tokyo Manji Gang. Subsequently, Takemichi will be the only person capable of changing Mikey and thus it could destroy all the relationships between the characters which the fans cherished.
One fan even went on to criticize Ken Wakui's handling of the characters. He condemned the way Draken died in the series, trying to save Senju, a character who wasn't of much importance to the plot. However, some defended Wakui's work ,claiming how Draken died while trying to save Takemichi and not Senju.
However, many fans are just glad that the characters they cherished so much will finally get to stay alive.
The plot twist also does not guarantee what fans have been speculating as Mikey could still meet Draken and befriend him. There is no reason for Mikey to not be friends with him seeing him alive after so long. Thus, fans will have to wait for the release of Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 to get some concrete answers.