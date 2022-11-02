Tokyo Revengers' latest plot twist means Mikey and Draken may never meet

With Tokyo Revengers releasing chapter 276, the manga has only two more chapters before the end of the series on November 16, 2022. However, chapter 276 brings in a major plot twist, which could mean that Mikey and Draken may never meet.

Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers has been coming out for about five years, a major part of which happened to be the camaraderie shown by the characters over the course of time. However, according to fans, the manga author's latest plot twist could ruin it all, as Takemichi traveling back all the way to his first grade could open up the possibility that Mikey and Draken may never meet.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Tokyo Revengers' latest plot twist sees Takemichi traveling back to a time before Mikey met Draken

Hanagaki Takemichi as seen in Tokyo Revengers manga (Image via Ken Wakui)

Tokyo Revengers chapter 276, titled Get Over, saw Mikey crying over Takemichi's death, as after giving in to his dark impulses, he happened to stab him. As Mikey started crying, his tears dropped on Takemichi's hand, triggering a time leap that sent Takemichi back to 1998. Shocked by the time leap sending him back to his first grade, the first thing Takemichi did was to run to Mikey's home.

At Mikey's place, Takemichi met his siblings, Shinichiro and Emma, Hachiyo Sanzo, and Baji Keisuke, all of whom failed to recognize him. This was a given, considering Takemichi hadn't met them at the time. However, when Mikey appears, he happens to recognize Takemichi.

Mikey in 1998 as seen in Tokyo Revengers manga (Image via Ken Wakui)

While the same is yet to be confirmed, the scenario depicts that both Takemichi and Mikey have managed to time leap together to 1998. It could be because, similar to Takemichi, who has been time leaping to save others, Mikey too wanted to save Takemichi. His tears may have triggered a time leap, taking them both to a time where they could set everything straight and avoid all the deaths they are set to face in the present time.

Fans react on the possibility of Mikey and Draken never meeting

angela 🐯 rindou fic @takamitsuyas The reason people are upset at this chapter is because it means some of the characters may never meet; Baji and Chifuyu, Draken and Mikey. Or some relationships wont be good; Inui and Koko or the Shiba family. The reason people are upset at this chapter is because it means some of the characters may never meet; Baji and Chifuyu, Draken and Mikey. Or some relationships wont be good; Inui and Koko or the Shiba family.

Fans believe that Takemichi having met Mikey before the time Mikey and Draken met could ruin the series, as it could possibly destroy their friendship, preventing it from happening from the very beginning.

vicc @avivantae TR 276



this is so unfair to draken's character, to draken and mikey's relationship, to the bond we cherished so many times over the course of the story. in the end, the lonely kid from the red district is wiped out once he's no longer helpful. i feel kinda sick. TR 276this is so unfair to draken's character, to draken and mikey's relationship, to the bond we cherished so many times over the course of the story. in the end, the lonely kid from the red district is wiped out once he's no longer helpful. i feel kinda sick.

Fans believe that the reason Takemichi was sent back to this time was to stop Mikey from ever befriending Draken and forming the Tokyo Manji Gang. Subsequently, Takemichi will be the only person capable of changing Mikey and thus it could destroy all the relationships between the characters which the fans cherished.

One fan even went on to criticize Ken Wakui's handling of the characters. He condemned the way Draken died in the series, trying to save Senju, a character who wasn't of much importance to the plot. However, some defended Wakui's work ,claiming how Draken died while trying to save Takemichi and not Senju.

Noura @urterza OMG why don't you get the events right instead of just following the story for the sake of the characters? It was Takemichi who was going to die in the beginning, not Senju or Draken @avivantae Some people still think that Draken died because of SenjuOMG why don't you get the events right instead of just following the story for the sake of the characters? It was Takemichi who was going to die in the beginning, not Senju or Draken @avivantae Some people still think that Draken died because of Senju 😭😭 OMG why don't you get the events right instead of just following the story for the sake of the characters? It was Takemichi who was going to die in the beginning, not Senju or Draken

Noura @urterza ? Senju didn't know anything about it the exact opposite of these three but she's only being blamed @avivantae but Draken decided to sacrifice his own volition and after inui's words, why don't you blame him or Takemichi or even inui? Senju didn't know anything about it the exact opposite of these three but she's only being blamed @avivantae but Draken decided to sacrifice his own volition and after inui's words, why don't you blame him or Takemichi or even inui 😅? Senju didn't know anything about it the exact opposite of these three but she's only being blamed

However, many fans are just glad that the characters they cherished so much will finally get to stay alive.

DrakenBirder 🍄MAITAKE FOREVER🍄 @DrakenBirder #TR276 Mikey and Draken can easily still meet and become close. I don’t think anything will change about them being best friends with Takemichi there. Mikey’s heart will just be that much bigger and willing to accept love himself #TR276 Mikey and Draken can easily still meet and become close. I don’t think anything will change about them being best friends with Takemichi there. Mikey’s heart will just be that much bigger and willing to accept love himself

The plot twist also does not guarantee what fans have been speculating as Mikey could still meet Draken and befriend him. There is no reason for Mikey to not be friends with him seeing him alive after so long. Thus, fans will have to wait for the release of Tokyo Revengers chapter 277 to get some concrete answers.

